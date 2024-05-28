How to combat the cowboys and stick to the rules when buying a garden office or posh shed

They certainly weren’t coveted by the masses but how attitudes have changed. Sheds aka posh sheds, shoffices, shepherds huts and other variously named garden buildings have become highly desirable and the pandemic played a big part in that.

With more of us working from home during that time and ever since, the sales of the shed-offices have boomed, along with the number of suppliers.

The general use of sheds has also broadened and there is nowhere better to experience this phenomenon than the fabulous Readersheds website, www.readersheds.co.uk, founded by Andrew Wilcox, aka Uncle Wilco, who is also the founder of the Shed of the Year competition.

Archie Proudfoot in the Frankenshed, last year's winner of Cuprinol's Shed of the Year, which was brought back to life

Those who dream of having a shed/garden building should look here for inspiration, design, potential use and for good advice if you intend to DIY.

The 18th annual Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition is open for entries and the closing date May 31, is almost upon us.

Categories include: Young Sheddie of the Year, Most Colourful Shed, Simple but Effective, Budget shed, Unexpected/Unique Cabin or Summerhouse, Nature’s Haven, Pub or Entertainment, Workshop or Studio shed.

Alongside £1,000 in cash and £250 worth of Cuprinol products, this year’s winner will also be awarded a stay in a nature resort.

The 2023 Shed of the Year was the Frankenshed, a tumble down shed that was brough back to life

Andrew, head judge and founder of the competition, says: “It will be fascinating to see how the upcoming summer of sport events might inspire the entries in our pub and entertainment category.

"We have also seen a growing number of participants using recycled materials and making more sustainable choices.”

To enter Shed of the Year 2024 visit www.readersheds.co.uk and share a minimum of six images of your entry, alongside an explanation of the inspiration behind the creation.

For those who are thinking of investing in a garden building, then choose carefully. Along with some excellent providers, there are those who have jumped on a lucrative bandwagon and whose work is less than top notch.

A "posh shed" by Cedar Garden Rooms

Andy Eamonson runs Cedar Garden Rooms, a 20-year-old Yorkshire based business that specialised in joinery and building services before turning its attention to garden rooms, which is now the main business.

Over the last ten years it has completed over 200 garden rooms and Andy says: “The best advice I can give to people looking to buy a garden building is look at the history of the firm you are thinking of using and ask to see their work, along with recommendations from previous clients.

“We ask customers if they would be happy to recommend us and they have all said yes so we always give prospective buyers details of the last six customers we have completed projects for so they can check us out for themselves.”

Over the past decade, Andy has seen the different uses for sheds burgeon.

Corten steel sign by www.lisasarah.com

He says: “We have created lots of garden offices and the most recent projects were for a beauty salon and a hairdressers. Over the past year, we have also built a lot of our rooms for use as school classrooms.”

In general, a basic shed/cabin with no or little insulation costs between £5,000 and £10,000 but if you can afford it, a well-built, insulated garden room with electricity and double glazed windows is best. It will last longer and you will also be able to use it in winter.

Expect to pay from around £15,000 for a small garden up to £20,000 plus for something larger.

Few have regretted the investment and, if done properly, a good quality “posh shed” will add between five and fifteen per cent to the value to your home and make it more saleable.

If you are thinking of commissioning or building a garden room then the good news is that most of them are classed as outbuildings and do not need planning permission as long as they adhere to these rules:

*If it is single storey and less than three metres high or if it is within two metres of your boundary then the maximum height must not exceed 2.5 metres. The eaves should be no more than 2.5 metres above ground level.

*It is not used as living accommodation and doesn't have a balcony, veranda or raised platform.

However, if you live in a National Park, Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, World Heritage Site, listed building or conservation area you need to seek permission from the local planning authority.

You will also have to make sure you follow these rules too. The total area of all outbuildings, extensions including your proposed garden room should not cover more than 50 per cent of the total area of land around your house.

Do not build your garden room at the front of the house without applying for permission.