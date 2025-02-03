How to create your dream abode without moving house: Rick Blenharn

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your home is the one place you invest time, love and money into creating a place that is yours alone. Certainly, as your life changes then so do your needs. Often this is the trigger to look for a new house but with it the upheaval and cost of moving. An alternative is to look more closely at your current home and take a rigorous view of how you live. Being established in a place has immense benefits, so is it possible that we are missing a trick by not looking more closely at our current habitat and maximising its potential.

As an architect I visit innumerable homes, and without exception there are modifications that can be made, which could transform your way of living.

Most of us live in housing built in the 1900s; in housing built for practical rather than aspirational need. As a country, we are not familiar with the notion of designing our own homes or thinking laterally about needs and futures. We largely inherit what is given to us.

Ric Blenkharn, architect. Picture: Jim Varney

Perhaps you could start by listing down the way you live and detail a typical day, from waking to sleeping.

Where do you spend the majority of your time? What would your ideal place be for each function-such as where would you like to spend time with the first cuppa of the day and scrolling the news. Would it be at a kitchen table or in a comfy chair overlooking the garden?

Continue this process through the day and with the results you will have a picture of how you live. With these findings take a critical look at your existing home.

Are there underutilised spaces which could be put to better use? Do have loads of possessions that could be considered ‘surplus to requirements”? If you have an outdoor space, consider how the house relates to it. Could you create a better link or create larger windows overlooking the space? In doing so, the sense of the outside can be brought inside to make the room feel visually larger.

Is there space to extend the home? The common aspiration is to have an open plan living kitchens, so look at the opportunity of taking a wall down to make a larger space.

Look at the furniture and finishes – might it make sense to unify some floor finishes so that rooms flow freely into one another? A series of seemingly small changes can transform the feel of a house and increase the flexibility and enjoyment of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So when you have finished browsing the property press, get out a plain sheet of paper and a pen and start thinking about improving not moving. Contact the Royal Institute of British Architects clients advisory service and they can put you in touch with an experienced local architect, who can visit your home and advise of possible changes.

The RIBA publish an instructive download, “Working with an architect for your own home”.

The document describes the process from first sketches – through to completion of the building work.