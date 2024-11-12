The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, Paul Testa of Yorkshire based HEM architects reveals how you can do it:

It’s a common misconception that every project will require some type of planning permission. It’s true with many larger projects, but there’s a lot you can do within your permitted development rights.

Permitted development allow you to carry out certain improvements to your home without planning permission, though there are some limitations, especially if your home has been extended in the past.

While it can seem like a labyrinthine set of rules, it is a ticket for homeowners to extend or improve their homes without planning hurdles. It could be a remodel of your home, increasing space in your roof with dormers or a garden room.

Permitted development covers various changes, such as single-storey rear extensions, converting non-residential buildings into homes, and loft conversions but there are specific criteria on dimensions and locations.

You should also bear in mind that permitted development rights do not usually apply to flats, maisonettes or other non-domestic buildings. For these, a full planning application will be needed.

As is common in property, the location matters. Areas like conservation zones, National Parks or listed buildings have tighter restrictions. There are also “Article 4 Directions” where the character of a neighbourhood is considered to be of particular importance, which can limit your rights.

Even with permitted development, some projects need prior approval from local authorities. This is less comprehensive than a full planning application and is designed to consider the impacts on neighbours and the environment.

All construction, whether under permitted development or not, must comply with building standards. It is essential for safety and to avoid any legal issues.

The UK government is consulting on changes to permitted development but at the moment, you can’t extend more than 3 metres beyond the rear wall for terraced or semi-detached houses or four metres for detached houses.

You can go no higher than 4 metres, or 3 metres if within 2 metres of a property boundary and the materials should match those used on the existing house.

Extensions can have an area of up to 50 per cent of your plot, excluding the original house and side extensions should not exceed 50 per cent of the width of the original house.

Wraparound extensions must meet with criteria for rear and side extensions but often their size can exclude them from permitted development.

For two-storey extensions, windows are not allowed on the side elevations of additional storeys. For lofts, any extension must not exceed an additional 50 cubic metres for detached or semi-detached homes. Again, windows are not allowed on the side elevations and any windows lower than 1.7 metres from the floor must be non-opening.

The roof must also retain its original pitch and if adding storeys, the total height of the new structure must not exceed 18 metres. Up to two additional storeys may be added to detached houses of two or more storeys.

Before starting a project,consult with an expert to confirm what can and cannot be done under permitted development to prevent any legal issues.

If you are planning to sell your property after permitted development project, obtaining a "Lawful Development Certificate” can be beneficial as it reassures potential buyers that the modifications are compliant with planning regulations.

You can apply for an LDC through your local council and it is possible to obtain an LDC before, during, or after your project is completed. However, to avoid complications, we strongly advise applying for the certificate before beginning any work.

Having an LDC in place not only smooths the process of selling your home but can also enhance its marketability by providing proof of compliance with local planning laws.

Additionally, securing an LDC can provide a significant advantage if local planning policies change after your development. With this certificate, your project’s compliance is locked in according to the laws at the time of application, which can be a crucial selling point to prospective buyers who are wary of planning risks.

Architects are invaluable when taking on these projects. They can do site assessments for permitted developments, give legal insights and help you maximise the value of your home and make it more energy efficient.

They are also be adept at identifying cost-effective solutions and coming up with great ideas and will often recommend adaptable design, which is crucial in creating spaces that can evolve with your stage in life.