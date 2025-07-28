The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We will also need to consider measures that can be adapted to existing properties at a sensible cost.

It’s been quite intriguing to see how our own home has coped over the past few weeks. Built in 1846, the house has 500mm thick stone walls, with single glazed windows to the south facing elevation. The roof is slate and there are larger double glazed French windows on the north side of the property.

The house has maintained a steady 21 degrees during the hot weather and has been a pleasant sanctuary from the 30 degree outdoor heat.

Ric Blenkharn, architect

The one positive lesson from our own property is the value of thick masonry walls, acting as thermal stores, catching the heat and then slowly dissipating it to the inside.

The south facing windows are relatively small in relation to the extent of walling, so that thermal gain through the windows is minimal. Having larger windows facing north allows us to see a sunlit garden without suffering from glare or massive solar gain. The dark slate roof does attract heat, but due to the open volume within the house, it does not impact on the thermal comfort of the home.

Some of these lessons can be incorporated in the design of new homes, without resorting to expensive technology.

Think about the orientation of homes, so that south facing walls have thermal mass. If there is a need for large south facing windows, then incorporate brise soleil shading, sails, canopies or external shutters.

As a last resort use solar reflecting glass. There are huge benefits of designing house layouts to use the benefit of natural shading by trees and planting. This is a win-win situation, to enhance biodiversity at the same time as reducing solar gain.

Think about the materials used on roofs. We can readily design buildings so that south facing roofs are full solar roofs, where the solar panels act as weatherproofing in addition to giving free energy. We could design buildings with green roofs, creating thermal mass on the roof to prevent heat ingress and again aiding flora and fauna.

Within homes, think about natural air currents, to ensure there is a flow of cooler air from low levels to flow upwards and discharge through a thermal chimney.

The use of MVHR [mechanical ventilation with heat recovery] can be a useful and relatively low tech, low cost solution within new homes. This ensures there is a constant flow of fresh air within the property and also an effective way of creating ventilation to bathrooms and kitchens without extractor fans.

None of these ideas are revolutionary, they merely involve thinking more about orientation and working with landscape to create sustainable habitable homes.

They are lessons learnt from centuries ago and seemingly ignored by modern mass housing. Most of these ideas can be incorporated to existing properties to ensure effective solar shading and to create good cross ventilation.