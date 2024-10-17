The outdoor building experts at Garden Buildings Direct are advising homeowners to prepare their sheds, summer houses and garden offices for Auumn and Winter weather.

Check the base: Make sure your shed is on a good base. If it makes contact with the ground, it can make the building damp. A sturdy wooden base will do the job, lifting your shed and reducing the risk of damp and insect invasion. For larger sheds, it’s worth considering a concrete base.

Windows and doors: Maintaining windows and doors will help keep the shed or outdoor building waterproof. Wood does shrink over time so cracks can appear around frames, giving water an easy way in. Make sure to fill any gaps and cracks. Remember to check them for signs of rot. If you find soft, rotted patches, remove and fill with wood filler.

Check the roof: The roof will take the brunt of the weather so it’s important to check it’s in good condition. Roofing felt or felt shingles can deteriorate over time so pay particular attention and patch them if you can. Make sure you pay particular attention to the edges and ridge lines and where roofing material is nailed into place.

Protect your garden sheds

Clear gutters: If your outdoor building has gutters, clear out any debris like mud and leaves. Backed up water in the gutters can lead to minor flooding. If you don’t have gutters, think about installing them. The runoff water can be collected in a water butt and used to water the garden.

Ventilation: Good airflow through a garden building is important to ensure it stays dry. Static vents on both sides of the building will do the trick. If you want to keep the bugs out, add a bug proof meshing to them.