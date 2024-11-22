The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They managed to get planning permission to convert the old water filtration station near Skipton into a home and office as well as permission to build a separate single storey holiday let on the site of the old garages further down the lane from the main house.

Nick trained as an architect technician and decided to go into building/construction with his dad and brother and so was in the perfect position to transform the pumping station and garage.

"The first thing we did was make part of the pumping station habitable so we could live here while we do it up,” explains Laura. "It was only meant to be temporary but we have been in it for 13 years as we’ve had to fit in around our day jobs – and having children – evenings and weekends.

Bifold doors from the open plan lounge/kitchen/diner at Pump House Lodge go out onto the patio with sunken hot tub

"There were some separate garages and so we decided to create a holiday let out of those that would fund the renovation of our house.”

The couple, with help from Nick’s brother and friends and family, built Pump House Lodge in the footprint of the old concrete garages in a project that’s taken around three years to complete – eventually opening in April 2022.

"It does sound like a long time but when you are only working on it evening weekend and holidays it isn’t really,” says Laura who was pregnant with the couple’s first child while the build was being completed – they now have two under three years old.

The result is an eye catching, two king sized ensuite bedroomed holiday let in the trees complete with hot tub and fire pit. It is a timber framed building, clad in a composite from Ecoscape.

Pump House Lodge

“Nick was keen for it to be passive house standards and so it is really well insulated and triple glazed with underfloor heating throughout,” says Laura.

The couple wanted the lodge to be a luxury retreat for people who really like the outdoors as there are so many places to visit in the vicinity for hikers and cyclists.

"We wanted to sink the hot tub (from Yorkshire Hot Tubs in Ilkley) into the decking as we thought it look more modern and luxurious and there is also a firepit and seating area.” A large rear terrace wraps around the back of the lodge with a charming brook bubbling by. But it is on the inside of this unique property that shows just how imaginative this couple have bee as they have succeeded in bringing the outside in.

"We have used the same tiling (from Roccia in Preston) on the patio as on the inside of the lodge,” says Laura. “We wanted to give them seamless feel between the inside and outside and it really helps the flow of the entire thing.” This is accentuated by the floor to ceiling windows and large bifold doors that lead into the open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner.

Pump House Lodge - open plan kitchen looks out onto the patio and trees beyond

“We love a minimal modern look and what we have done in the lodge we would like to replicate in our own home. We went around together looking on line for inspiration for things we liked.”

The interiors are white, black and grey in contrast to the greenery of the woodland surrounding it.

The matt black kitchen is from Wren, although in hindsight possibly not the most practical.

A lot of the furniture is from Ikea at Birstall including a statement corner sofa in the living area. “We actually found Ikea quite a good inspiration for things in the lodge.” But other Ikea purchases have been customised in different parts of the lodge.

The old Yorkshire Water garages which were knocked down to create Pump House Lodge

“The wardrobes in both of the bedrooms are Ikea carcasses and the black doors we made ourselves and routed the handles,” says Laura. “The headboards are actually doors from Ikea which Nick has customised.” Through careful design, such a ‘floating’ bedside tables they have succeeded in creating a feeling of space, enhanced by the limited colour palette and use of light throughout. “In the summer you can open the bifold doors and you just feel like you are surrounded by greenery,” says Laura.

The neutral feel continues in the blinds and curtain from Hudson Blinds in Shipley and the design is softened by use of cushions and throws.

"Modern can be quite harsh and so we wanted to soften it with the use of textiles but Nick and I don’t like too much as it makes it cluttered.

The bathroom fitting in the contemporary shower rooms the couple found on Ebay while the lighting was done by Oldfield Electrical from Skipton.

The sink sits on a dark slate base in keeping with the rest of the shower room.

Being all on one level Pump House Lodge has proved popular with people who may have mobility issues, although guests range from groups of friends and couples although they only accept children over the age of 12.

One of the two luxury bedrooms

“We’ve actually been quite surprised as there hasn’t been one particular type of guest,” says Laura.

“Some people come just because they like the look of the lodge others because there is so much to do round here although we are in a really quiet spot. I love sitting on the sofa looking out at the trees just listening to the water in the background.”