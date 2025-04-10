The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning independent brick manufacturer, based at Alne, near Easingwold, is providing 350,000 high-quality bricks for two new boarding houses for girls at Winchester College in Hampshire.

Chairman David Armitage, inset, says: “When I was a teenage schoolboy at Winchester College in 1955, I had little idea that I would ever become a brickmaker, despite the fact that my family had all been in the trade for four generations. In time, I became the fifth.

“I am sure no-one had any idea then that the all-boys Winchester College would one day admit girls. However, the scene moves on 70 years and two new boarding houses for sixth-form girls are opening in September next year. And, to my pride and delight, we are providing the bricks for this historic development.

David Armitage, chairman of York Handmade Brick Company

“It is obviously a great honour for me personally to be supplying bricks to the college and even more so because I made the original contact with architects Stanton Williams to secure the contract. The college wanted a very special brick for a very special building and we were very pleased to be able to fit that bill and help to create this splendid structure.”

David adds: “This has been a magnificent way to reconnect with my old school. It has brought back many happy memories of a formative part of my life.”

The value of this contract is £540,000. The main contractors are Gilbert Ash. The project began several years ago when Winchester College decided to welcome girls into the Sixth Form as boarders. The college hopes that the two new boarding houses, and the introduction of girls will increase its involvement with, and contribution to, the city of Winchester.

Luke O’Bray, associate with London-based architects Stanton Williams, says: “Drawing on the character and materiality of the existing stock of boarding houses at Winchester College, brick is used as the primary external material finish for the new buildings.

“Our project at Winchester College called for a brick that could provide warmth, depth, variation and a sense of permanence that complemented the neighbouring buildings. York Handmade’s bricks provide a handmade quality, rich textural quality and tonal variation, which help us to achieve our ambition of creating high-quality architecture, rooted in place.

“Being the most dominant façade material, the bricks play a crucial role in grounding the new boarding houses within their historic setting. Brick is a material inherently associated with longevity, and its use in this project reinforces the idea of building that is designed to endure. The robust masonry construction ensures a timeless quality, aligning with Stanton Williams’ ethos of creating architecture that is both contemporary and enduring.

“The York Handmade bricks play a crucial role in mediating between the timber, metal, and precast stone façade elements, establishing a cohesive material dialogue that enhances the architectural language.