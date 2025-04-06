Olivia Ward and her father Richard Dales have helped to design and build The Silos located just outside Malton, North Yorkshire, which is now up for sale for £4.25m. Picture: James Hardisty.Olivia Ward and her father Richard Dales have helped to design and build The Silos located just outside Malton, North Yorkshire, which is now up for sale for £4.25m. Picture: James Hardisty.
Olivia Ward and her father Richard Dales have helped to design and build The Silos located just outside Malton, North Yorkshire, which is now up for sale for £4.25m. Picture: James Hardisty.

Inside the incredible £4.25m home created from eight grain silos in Yorkshire

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 6th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
This incredible home was transformed from eight grain silos on a Yorkshire farm into one of the most unique and interesting homes in Yorkshire.

Concieved by father-and-daughter developer duo Richard Dales and Olivia Ward, the home at first glance looks like an ultra modern piece of architecture but actually has roots stretching back over a century.

The four-bedroomed house, which is on the market with Savills, guide price £4.25m, is designed to exacting eco-standards by Malton-based award-winning architects Bramhall Blenkharn Leonard.

It is the final part of the redevelopment of Home Farm, originally part of the Swinton Grange Estate.

You can read our full feature on the history of the home and how it was transformed here.

In our gallery below, you can take a tour of the incredible property.

Olivia Ward and her father, Richard Dales, had to find clever solutions to deal with the circular walls. Picture: James Hardisty.

1. The Silos

Olivia Ward and her father, Richard Dales, had to find clever solutions to deal with the circular walls. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

The Silos located just outside Malton, North Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty.

2. The Silos

The Silos located just outside Malton, North Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Olivia Ward with her father Richard Dales, both have helped to design and build The Silos located just outside Malton, North Yorkshire, which is now up for sale for £4.25m. Picture: James Hardisty.

3. The Silos

Olivia Ward with her father Richard Dales, both have helped to design and build The Silos located just outside Malton, North Yorkshire, which is now up for sale for £4.25m. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

The Silos located just outside Malton, North Yorkshire, which is now up for sale for £4.25m. Picture: James Hardisty

4. The Silos

The Silos located just outside Malton, North Yorkshire, which is now up for sale for £4.25m. Picture: James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

