Concieved by father-and-daughter developer duo Richard Dales and Olivia Ward, the home at first glance looks like an ultra modern piece of architecture but actually has roots stretching back over a century.

The four-bedroomed house, which is on the market with Savills, guide price £4.25m, is designed to exacting eco-standards by Malton-based award-winning architects Bramhall Blenkharn Leonard.

It is the final part of the redevelopment of Home Farm, originally part of the Swinton Grange Estate.

In our gallery below, you can take a tour of the incredible property.

