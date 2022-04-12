Fabulously flamboyant Castleford based style queen Siobhan Murphy wowed judges on the first series of the hit BBC TV show Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr. Her brilliant ideas, sense of fun and fearless approach to using colour saw her reach the finals of the televised competition.

Since then Siobhan has given up her day job as a communications manager with the NHS and her hobby has now become her career. Her design skills are much in demand and she has now launched a new collection of homeware for Freermans.

It combines signature pieces, clashing prints and bold use of colour, and her sense of humour shines through shape and form, including signature lips, shell scallops, palm fronds and exotic cats.

Siobhan Murphy at home posing for a Yorkshire Post photo shoot just before last Christmas

Richard Cristofoli, Chief Customer Officer at Freemans, says: "“The range reflect our customer’s love of adventure and their passion for interiors that pop and marks the latest exciting addition to the Freemans designer stable," says Richard Cristofoli, Chief Customer Officer at Freemans.

Siobhan says she aims to show “how fashion and interior design can transform your life”. The range includes beautiful vases, mirrors, shades, plates, dishes, mugs and more.

“It’s all designed to fill your home with fun. It's a collection designed to brighten up your home and your day," says Siobhan aka Interior Curve on Instagram, joins designers Julien Macdonald, Henry Holland and Abigail Aherne who also design homeware collections for Freemans, which has reinvented itself as an online department store.

All about Siobhan:

*Born creative, she studied fashion at Leeds College of Art but says that as “a plus size girl” she could never find clothes she loved, so she indulged her passion for interiors because “then it didn’t matter at all whether I was size 8 or a size 18” She is also a trained milliner.

*She continues to work on Chatelaine, her remarkable 1930s home in Castleford, which is full of original Art Deco features. She and her husband, Nick, bought it just over two years ago when the colour scheme was neutral. Now it’s anything but and the eye-poppingly bold interiors show off Siobhan’s skill in mixing pattern and colour while capturing the spirit of the Jazz Age.

*Find Siobhan on Instagram @interiorcurve. Her new collection is at www.freemans.com

