Fittingly, the Rockett St George store will be at at Yorkshire’s hottest homeware destination, Redbrick in Batley.

Co-founders Jane Rockett and Lucy St George says: “We are excited to announce that Rockett St George has found a glamorous new home

at Redbrick, the leading interior lifestyle store in the north of England.

Jane and Lucy, founders of Rockett St George

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a series of successful concession spaces in London, it has been a dream to open a store close to our fabulous northern customers for many years.”

“Open from October 2022, we are thrilled to reveal that this dream is finally a reality.

"It coincides with Rockett St George’s 15th anniversary and our shiny new space at Redbrick houses a selection of beloved RSG bestsellers, unmissable new designs and plenty of hero homeware pieces.”

With over 40 carefully selected stores that connect customers with the best names in home furniture, lighting and accessories, Redbrick has become a destination for design lovers across the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gold drip table from Rockett St George

The Rockett St George space will be on the ground floor and will include everything from a preview of its15-Year Collection, its exclusive own-brand furniture plus accessories and favourites from the 2022 Christmas collection.

Its new concession space on Redbrick’s ground floor promises a maximalist masterclass in decorating with personality.

In celebration of their new northern adventure, Jane and Lucy are hosting an in-store shopping party on October 29 and say they will be on hand to solve any decorating dilemmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also an exclusive 20 per cent discount available on all purchases made during the event

Velvet cushion from Rockett St George

Visit Redbrick Mill Batley at www.redbrickmill.co.uk for directions and further details.

*Rockett St George was launched as an online shop by Jane and Lucy in 2007 with a purpose to sell interesting, authentic and quirky homeware. It supports designer makers and is branching out into a few choice “physical” stores, including one in Liberty in London and now one in God’s Own County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosy pink chairs from Rockett St George

A selection of Christmas decorations from Rockett St George