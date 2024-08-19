The latest data from Hamptons shows that at the current rate landlords are making energy efficiency improvements, it will take a further 18 years for all privately rented homes in England and Wales to achieve an EPC A-C rating.

This means it would take until 2042 for all rental homes to become compliant with the new rules suggested by Labour.

While this is later than the government’s 2030 target, it still represents an acceleration from the 89 years it would have taken at 2016 rates. This is partly because some landlords have already been making energy upgrades to meet the Conservative party plans that were scrapped last year.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far this year 39 per cent of EPCs carried out on rental homes have seen the property move into a higher band. While this figure is above the long-term average, it still sits below the rate of energy upgrades seen in the years running up to 2018 when the requirement to achieve an EPC rating of at least an E was introduced.

Rents rising in the North

To meet the proposed 2030 target, every year until then, around 340,000 rental homes will need to make improvements to achieve at least an EPC C rating.

Around 115,000 homes will make sufficient improvements to achieve an EPC C rating in 2024, meaning the rate will need to increase threefold each year until 2030.

So far this year, just over half of all privately rented properties that had a new EPC certificate granted achieved a rating of C or better, compared to 48 per cent of owner-occupier homes.

Of all the homes that received a new EPC rating in 2024, 39 per cent found themselves in a higher band, 48 per cent saw no change and 13 per cent dropped into a lower band.

Homes with lower EPC ratings and those unable to achieve a rating of at least EPC C are disproportionately older, cheaper, and likely to be located in the North of England.

This is why the average EPC D rated home achieved a gross yield of 7.6 per cent in 2024, outpacing a yield of 5.5 per cent achieved on the average EPC A rated home, which tends to be newly built. EPC E rated homes achieved the highest yields of 7.9 per cent.

Hampstins add that the the value and the way many of these higher-yielding homes are built is likely to mean an EPC C rating is often unviable and, in some cases, unobtainable. The reality is, that several landlords will hit the spending cap before reaching the proposed energy target.

For tenants, the financial benefit of a higher EPC rating is significant, particularly as energy prices have risen. Today, the average tenant will save £499 per year on their gas and electricity bills if their home is upgraded from an EPC D to EPC C rating, a 76 per cent increase in savings since 2019. Tenants in EPC E rated homes will save £1,248 per year, an increase of 83 per cent since 2019.

Meanwhile, Hamptons rental index shows that rents continued to rise across the country in July. Across Britain, the average rent on a newly let property rose to £1,354 pcm last month, 5.7 per cent or £72 pcm more than in July 2023.

Outside London, rents rose 7.2 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 10.3 per cent annual increase in the North where rents have been accelerating since March.