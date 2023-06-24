It's time to enter the children's charity fundraising Yorkshire Residential Real Estate Awards

The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards are now open for entry and designers, developers, estate agents, consultants et al are being urged to get their submissions in before the deadline of July 31, 2023.Tickets for the prestigious awards have already gone on sale and the event is set to take place on October 12 at the New Dock Hall in Leeds.The event puts the region’s property talent in the spotlight and combines positive PR and a pat on the back for the sector with networking and a great night out.It also offers a business boost as the awards have proved to be a very valuable marketing tool for the winners and runners-up.More importantly than that, the awards also raise vital funds for the Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

The charity is run by a well-regarded team with extensive experience in the sector. It offers grants for wheelchairs and specialist equipment and also helps support families in financial crisis, while organising fun days for young people facing hardship and bringing together contractors and suppliers to deliver facilities to specialist inclusive learning centres and special educational needs and disabilities schools.

Setting out its vision, the team behind the charity say: “We want to give all children and young people the chance to be their best, and make life more manageable for those who struggle. Being young is all about having fun, and happy children are the vital outcome to our work.”

Charlotte Farrington, CEO of the Yorkshire Children’s Charity, says: “As a region we really do have a massive challenge on our hands. Yorkshire is home to 92,000 children with disabilities and we have a third of children in this region living in poverty.

The Yorkshire Children's Charity runs the awards

“With the recent cost-of-living crisis the country is now suffering, things are only set to get worse for those who are struggling and in need.

“We are a small team here at Yorkshire Children’s Charity but we have already achieved so much thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses in our great region.

“We have an ambitious wish list and that includes making sure no child or young person in Yorkshire is left behind due to ill health, disability or financial circumstance.”

The charity has staged “Schools Out” trips for more than 2,000 Yorkshire children enduring difficult times and one of its greatest achievements so far is delivering The Great Yorkshire Build project at Brooklands School in Skipton, which is a specialist school for aged four to 19-year-olds, who have a range of complex needs.

This saw the site of a former garage turned into Rebound Therapy Building with a trampoline that provides pupils with therapeutic exercise that helps to build strength and improves co-ordination, along with developing communication skills and alleviating anxiety.

GMI Construction Group, together with McLaren Developments and a host of sub-contractors, all provided their services free of charge as part of the initiative.

The Yorkshire Children’s Charity has also approved more than 30 “Helping Hand For Families” applications and one of them was for seven-year-old Mason who has multiple complex needs including a severe intellectual disability and temporal epilepsy.

Despite this, he loves to go for walks and he enjoys swimming and playing with his toys. The charity funded a specialist pushchair for Mason, which means family walks can happen whatever the weather.

His family says: “We really appreciate the funding for the buggy. Mason absolutely loves it and he is so comfortable and relaxed in it. "

Charlotte Farrington adds: “As a team, we are dedicated to identifying the needs of families, schools and local communities in the region and responsively supporting them in practical ways. Every child should be given the opportunity to fully engage with the world around them.”

Here are the categories for The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards: Best Large Development; Best Small Development; ESG Excellence; Best Residential Consultancy Practice; Best Residential Developer; Best in Build to Rent; Best Agent (50 employees and under); Best Agent (over 50 employees); Best Residential Operator; Best Student Accommodation; Yorkshires. Rising Star and Yorkshires. Property Personality

Yorkshires. Property Personality of the Year is nominated by a closed panel and, along with all the other categories, the winner will be announced at the awards event.