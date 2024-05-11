The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards are now open for entry and designers, developers, estate agents, consultants et al are being urged to get their submissions in before the deadline of August 12, 2024.

The awards put the region’s property talent in the spotlight and combine positive PR and a pat on the back for the sector with networking and a great night out.

Most importantly, the awards event helps raise vital funds for the organisers, Yorkshire Children’s Charity and this is a chance for property businesses to help raise much needed money to help those children in need in our region. Many of their stories are truly heartbreaking and the work this small charity does has been life-changing for many.

The award winners and runners up will, of course, be able to use their awards as marketing tools, while those attending the awards event can enjoy networking and superb food from acclaimed caterers Hog and Apple.

Here are this year’s categories: *Yorkshires. Rising Star: This category aims to reward the industry’s most promising new talent working within residential property in Yorkshire. Entrants can be traditionally trained or come from a non-property background, so long as they’re making an impact on the industry.

Age is no barrier, so long as they are new to the industry within the past 10 years and are exceeding expectations in forging a new career for themselves. Submissions should describe how the nominated “star” has demonstrated practice above and beyond expectations, emphasising key achievements that make them stand out from the rest. The entry can be made by the individual or a nomination by someone else.

*Property Personality: This prestigious award is nominated by a closed panel.

*Best Large Development: Open to residential developments of 25 plus homes including new builds, conversions or apartments for sale or let. Judges will be interested in evidence how the development positively impacts residents and the surrounding area while showing innovation in design and execution. Entries must be out of the ground, with at least one unit completed between June 2023 and June 2024.

*Best Small Development of 25 units and under. Open to all developments of 25 homes or less. The same criteria as above is in place with one unit having been completed between the period June 2023 and June 2024.

*ESG Excellence: Open to those who showcase a project, initiative, scheme, or strategy that has raised the ESG bar, be that a focus on climate, a commitment to health and wellbeing, the environment or a social impact project. Entries for schemes implemented between June 2023 and June 2024.

*Best Residential Consultancy Practice: open to consultancy practices including architects, planners, etc. that have consistently demonstrated excellence in sales, lettings, planning and/or development land, between June 2023 and June 2024. Judges will be looking for market knowledge and superiority in the field plus problem-solving ability.

*Best estate agency: There are two categories including best small to medium estate agency with up to 100 employees and best large estate agency with over 100 employees. Judges will be looking for innovation, impressive feedback, market share, sales figures and more between June 2023 and June 2024.

*Best Residential Developer: Open to residential developers of all sizes operating in Yorkshire that can evidence excellence in customer service, business performance, innovation, practice and design between June 2023 and June 2024. Additional considerations could include community engagement and sustainability, raising the bar architecturally or regenerating an area.

*Best in Build to Rent: This should show excellence and innovation in deal-making and should add value to the sector and show exceptional skill in conception, design, and execution between June 2023 and June 2024.

*Best Residential Operator: This category looks to recognise the accomplishments within an exceptional industry, open to all housing providers including operators providing social, affordable and private rent options, shared ownership and private sales for later living and care as well as registered providers, PRS and local authority housing.

Judges will be looking for those that have set new benchmarks between June 2023 and June 2024.