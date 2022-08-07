Jake Mangle-Wurzel was a notorious hoarder who died with a large number of quirky items abandoned at his property. This included wacky inventions, torture devices and headless mannequins.

Jake died last year at the age of 83, after a short battle with skin cancer and was laid to rest within the grounds of the home in Huddersfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He rose to fame in the 1980s and appeared on various television shows throughout the years, including a documentary about himself that was aired in 2015.

Jake is buried in the garden, which was something 'he always wanted to do'.

His house in Huddersfield, has now gone up for auction for a guide price of £75,000.

Auction Manchester have said that the house needs 'extensive rebuilding works and refurbishing throughout' and the photos prove this, showing rubbish throughout the property - including an old caravan outside.

Photos of outside the property also show a pile of tree branches, two abandoned cars and a children's play car.

Jake is buried in the garden, which was something 'he always wanted to do'.

Jake died last year at the age of 83

Bernard McGuin, 64, who had known Jake for 37 years said: "I was there when they buried him. He always wanted to be buried there, which was something he made his stipulation. Ever since I've known him, he's always said he wanted to be buried in his property.

"He's not buried in the place he wanted to be and he built a tomb at the side of his house with two of his fingers sticking up from the grave. But I'm afraid we couldn't do that."

Bernard also described the house as 'a death trap' and an 'awful place to go'.

Jake Mangle-Wurzel and filmmaker Michelle Heighway. (Credit: Michelle Heighway)

He said: "You didn't want to go there, it was just a death trap. You would bump your head on stuff, fall over and you wouldn't want to go to the toilet there. He just wrecked the place, he would put something down and just never pick it up.

"You would go in his front room, and it would be filled with newspapers as he was an avid reader of the Huddersfield Examiner and he never threw a copy away."