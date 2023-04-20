All Sections
Kirkby Wharfe cottage for sale: Rare opportunity to buy this luxury 17th century Yorkshire house for £750,000 that once used to be a school

Properties are rarely sold in Kirkby Wharfe and due to its rich history dating back to the early 17th century, this cottage is an attractive property on sale for £750,000.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST

Woodside Cottage is a stone built Grade II listed period with beautiful mature gardens, rural views of the village and plenty of commuter links.

The £750,000 historic cottage overlooks the village green to the front and open countryside to the rear and used to be the village school.

It has an abundance of period features and each of the five bedrooms offer fabulous views of the surrounding garden. The property has three bedrooms as well as three reception rooms.

A view of one of the sides to the front of the cottage that has beautifully maintained gardens.

1. Woodside Cottage

A view of one of the sides to the front of the cottage that has beautifully maintained gardens. Photo: Savills

One of the three reception rooms where you can relax and enjoy a cup of tea.

2. Woodside Cottage

One of the three reception rooms where you can relax and enjoy a cup of tea. Photo: Savills

A front shot of one of the reception rooms with a TV and stone walls.

3. Woodside Cottage

A front shot of one of the reception rooms with a TV and stone walls. Photo: Savills

The spacious kitchen leads to a garden room and secondary utility.

4. Woodside Cottage

The spacious kitchen leads to a garden room and secondary utility. Photo: Savills

