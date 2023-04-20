Kirkby Wharfe cottage for sale: Rare opportunity to buy this luxury 17th century Yorkshire house for £750,000 that once used to be a school
Properties are rarely sold in Kirkby Wharfe and due to its rich history dating back to the early 17th century, this cottage is an attractive property on sale for £750,000.
Woodside Cottage is a stone built Grade II listed period with beautiful mature gardens, rural views of the village and plenty of commuter links.
The £750,000 historic cottage overlooks the village green to the front and open countryside to the rear and used to be the village school.
It has an abundance of period features and each of the five bedrooms offer fabulous views of the surrounding garden. The property has three bedrooms as well as three reception rooms.