Historic Houses has launched its Garden of the Year 2023 Award and Scampston Walled Garden in North Yorkshire has been nominated alongside five beautiful gardens across the country.

The Historic Houses Garden of the Year Award 2023 kicked off on Sunday, April 1, 2023 with six gardens competing for the crown in a public vote. The award, which was first established in 1984, and run in conjunction with Christie’s Auction House, has grown in popularity since its launch with tens of thousands of votes cast in recent years.

Shortlisted entries are chosen from among hundreds of gardens, parks, and grounds that provide free entry to members of Historic Houses, an association that represents and supports the UK’s independent historic homes, castles and gardens.

Scampston Walled Garden is among the nominations; other nominated gardens include Blair Castle in Perthshire, Hergest Croft Gardens in Herefordshire, Dunvegan Castle on the Isle of Skye, Glenarm Castle Walled Garden in County Antrim and Mount Stuart on the Isle of Bute.

Scampston Walled Garden. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Scampston is a beautiful contemporary garden in North Yorkshire, featuring perennial meadow plants alongside more traditional areas. It is located within the 18th century walls of the original kitchen garden and presently has an exciting and modern feel to it that complements the adjacent historic ‘Capability’ Brown parkland. You can cast your vote by visiting the Historic Houses website. Deadline for votes closes on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Scampston gardens will be open for free for Ryedale residents over the weekend on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Director general at Historic Houses, Ben Cowell, said: “Our Garden of the Year Award showcases the very best in gardening talent from across the UK. It is particularly exciting to see such a strong Scottish presence in the shortlist this year.

“Blair Castle, Dunvegan and Mount Stuart join Hergest Croft and Scampston from England as well as Glenarm, our first-ever shortlisted garden from Northern Ireland. Together, these represent some of the UK’s very finest gardens - and we can’t wait for the votes to start rolling in.”

Chair of the Historic Houses Gardens Committee, Ursula Cholmeley, said: “The Garden of the Year Award is a great opportunity to recognise and reward the beauty and quality of independent historic gardens.

“The hard work that is put into maintaining and evolving these gardens is undisputed, and it’s so important that not only the owners are celebrated but also the gardeners and volunteer teams who give up their time and effort day in, day out to preserve independently owned heritage.

“These gardens are amongst the finest in the country and we hope that you will get great pleasure from visiting some of them and voting for your favourite.”

Chairman at Christie’s UK, Orlando Rock, said: “We are incredibly proud to have sponsored The Garden of the Year Award since its launch in 1984. The award represents a wonderful opportunity to discover some of the country’s most spectacular gardens.

“Oases of calm and natural beauty that appeal to all our senses, we are captivated by the picturesque charm of each short-listed garden this year. Each has its own unique character and demonstrates truly exceptional design and the triumph of human endeavour.