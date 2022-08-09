Peasholm Park, North Bay, Scarborough, and Rowntree Park, Terry Avenue, York, have both been nominated for Fields in Trust’s Favourite Parks award this year.
In more than nine decades, Fields in Trust has protected more than 2,800 parks and green spaces across the country in perpetuity.
The national charity was founded by HRH The Duke of York, later HM King George VI, in 1925 as the National Playing Fields Association.
The nomination letter for Peasholm Park said: “I have been visiting Peasholm Park for five decades now; it has timeless magic.
“A beautiful area which manages to offer natural beauty and peace alongside family fun. A trip to Scarborough is not complete without a visit to Peasholm Park.”
The nomination letter for Rowntree Park said: “Rowntree Park is a community-led park. Volunteers garden, litter-pick, run events, education sessions, MHWB programmes and more.
“A mix of historical elements and more wild elements - more biodiversity with new wildlife areas and native planting. So much for all ages.”
You can cast your vote for your favourite park by visiting the Fields in Trust website.