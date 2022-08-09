In more than nine decades, Fields in Trust has protected more than 2,800 parks and green spaces across the country in perpetuity.

The national charity was founded by HRH The Duke of York, later HM King George VI, in 1925 as the National Playing Fields Association.

Cyclists enjoy the sunshine in Rowntree Park in York. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The nomination letter for Peasholm Park said: “I have been visiting Peasholm Park for five decades now; it has timeless magic.

“A beautiful area which manages to offer natural beauty and peace alongside family fun. A trip to Scarborough is not complete without a visit to Peasholm Park.”

The nomination letter for Rowntree Park said: “Rowntree Park is a community-led park. Volunteers garden, litter-pick, run events, education sessions, MHWB programmes and more.

“A mix of historical elements and more wild elements - more biodiversity with new wildlife areas and native planting. So much for all ages.”