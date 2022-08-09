According to the national charity, parks and green spaces in the UK are under threat and it is part of its role to help champion, support and most importantly, protect our parks so that we can enjoy them.
Whilst this is the charity’s mission, it is also up to us as the public enjoying these green spaces and parks to stem this cycle of disappearance and decline.
During warm weather like the one we are experiencing at the moment, parks and green spaces are especially important to help people stay physically and mentally healthy.
Fields in Trust has more than 90 years’ experience when it comes to protecting this country’s parks and green spaces and the charity works with landowners, community groups and policy makers to help our parks achieve the best possible outcome.
You can vote for your favourite parks by visiting the Fields in Trust website.
You have nominated your favourite parks in the UK - here are the parks and green spaces based in West Yorkshire you have nominated for UK’s Favourite Parks 2022.
Northcliffe Park, Shipley
Parkinson’s Park, Leeds
Lister Park, Bradford
Harold Park, Bradford
Pudsey Park
Kirkstall Abbey Park, Leeds
Meanwood Park, Leeds
Farnley Hall Park, Leeds
Beaumont Park, Huddersfield
Western Flatts Cliff Park, Leeds
Chapel Allerton Park
Sandringham Park, Wetherby
Roundhay Park, Leeds
Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury
Middleton Park
Manston Park, Leeds
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds
Thornes Park, Wakefield
Pugneys Country Park, Wakefield
Friarwood Valley Gardens, Pontefract