According to the national charity, parks and green spaces in the UK are under threat and it is part of its role to help champion, support and most importantly, protect our parks so that we can enjoy them.

Whilst this is the charity’s mission, it is also up to us as the public enjoying these green spaces and parks to stem this cycle of disappearance and decline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During warm weather like the one we are experiencing at the moment, parks and green spaces are especially important to help people stay physically and mentally healthy.

A man walks his dog across the Autumn sunlight as it shines on the fallen leaves in a wood near Temple Newsam, Leeds. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Fields in Trust has more than 90 years’ experience when it comes to protecting this country’s parks and green spaces and the charity works with landowners, community groups and policy makers to help our parks achieve the best possible outcome.

You can vote for your favourite parks by visiting the Fields in Trust website.

You have nominated your favourite parks in the UK - here are the parks and green spaces based in West Yorkshire you have nominated for UK’s Favourite Parks 2022.

Northcliffe Park, Shipley

Parkinson’s Park, Leeds

Lister Park, Bradford

Harold Park, Bradford

Pudsey Park

Kirkstall Abbey Park, Leeds

Meanwood Park, Leeds

Farnley Hall Park, Leeds

Beaumont Park, Huddersfield

Western Flatts Cliff Park, Leeds

Chapel Allerton Park

Sandringham Park, Wetherby

Roundhay Park, Leeds

Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury

Middleton Park

Manston Park, Leeds

Temple Newsam Park, Leeds

Thornes Park, Wakefield

Pugneys Country Park, Wakefield