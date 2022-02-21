On a dry day, it’s always nice to wander around the beautiful gardens or have a relaxing picnic with the family at a park.

With the help of Google, we have compiled a list of the highest rated gardens and parks in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsforth Hall

Roundhay Park. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

This park has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,152 reviews.

Roundhay Park

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 10,990 reviews.

Golden Acre Park

This park has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 1,267 reviews.

Springhead Park

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,234 reviews.

Potternewton Park

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 901 reviews.

Moortown Park

Moortown Park has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 183 reviews.

Beckett Park

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 389 reviews.

Farnley Hall

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 532 reviews.

Woodhouse Moor

The park has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,351 reviews.

Bramley Fall

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 761 reviews.

Meanwood Park

This park has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 1,083 reviews.

Temple Newsam

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 452 reviews.

Horsforth Japanese Gardens