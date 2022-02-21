On a dry day, it’s always nice to wander around the beautiful gardens or have a relaxing picnic with the family at a park.
With the help of Google, we have compiled a list of the highest rated gardens and parks in Leeds.
Horsforth Hall
This park has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,152 reviews.
Roundhay Park
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 10,990 reviews.
Golden Acre Park
This park has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 1,267 reviews.
Springhead Park
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,234 reviews.
Potternewton Park
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 901 reviews.
Moortown Park
Moortown Park has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 183 reviews.
Beckett Park
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 389 reviews.
Farnley Hall
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 532 reviews.
Woodhouse Moor
The park has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,351 reviews.
Bramley Fall
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 761 reviews.
Meanwood Park
This park has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 1,083 reviews.
Temple Newsam
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 452 reviews.
Horsforth Japanese Gardens
The park has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 229 reviews.