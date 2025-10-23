The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Mill House in Waxholme, believed by some Tolkien enthusiasts to have inspired elements of The Two Towers in the second Lord of the Rings book, will be auctioned on December 3 with a guide price of £200,000–£250,000, plus fees.

The property is being sold by Auction House Hull & East Yorkshire. Set among open agricultural land, the original 60-foot tower of Black Mill once dominated the horizon. Only the white shaft of the nearby Withernsea Lighthouse stood alongside it.

The mill and lighthouse would have been a striking pair in the landscape during the First World War, when J.R.R. Tolkien was based at a local army camp. Some readers have since suggested that the mill, before its upper section was removed to convert it into a wartime watchtower, may have helped shape his vision for the second book of The Lord of the Rings.

Black Mill House, Waxholme. Picture: Auction House Hull & East Yorkshire

Early cover illustrations of the Dark Tower have been compared with photographs of the mill in its original form.

The connection has fascinated writers and literary historians alike, including Phil Mathison, who wrote Tolkien in East Yorkshire 1917-1918.

Chris Ray, auction valuer for Auction House Hull & East Yorkshire, says: “I think most people regard the Withernsea Lighthouse as a straightforward inspiration for one of the towers and Black Mill was a prominent landmark nearby.”

Black Mill House combines two elements: the mill itself and a cottage. Today, only the lower section of the mill survives, but remnants of the dark exterior paint remain visible.

It is believed the top was removed during the world wars, though in 1917 the mill was still at its full height.

The original mill was believed to have been constructed during the mid 1600s and was last active around 1892 and its sails were removed in 1904.

The grounds surrounding the building allow for a more private rear garden to the east as well as larger areas of lawn and landscaped areas to the south and west sides.

Although on one site, the mill and the cottage retain separate titles. The cottage requires full renovation.

The ground floor layout includes a porch opening into a hallway. To one side is a snug reception room with quarry tile flooring and French doors to the garden; opposite sits another reception or dining room with a fireplace.

A large kitchen sits at the end of the corridor, with an additional reception room beyond, facing south and lit by wide windows. A utility room and cloakroom/wc. complete the floor.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, three of them doubles. The main bedroom has large south-facing windows. A bathroom and separate wc are also on this level.

Outbuildings add to the development potential. The cottage has an attached garage that could be converted with appropriate permissions, and there are several other structures on the land.

The slightly raised setting offers open countryside views, and the gardens include both private and landscaped areas to the rear, south and west.

Chris adds: “Potentially Tolkien fans will be interested in the property but it’s also interesting enough in its own right without that connection.

"It will generate interest because it’s cheap for the amount of property that’s available. It’s a large, striking plot and it’s far enough away from the sea for coastal erosion not to be an issue.”

The house has significant renovation potential and there are a number of good-sized outbuildings that may also be of particularly interest to purchasers.

“The remains of the mill form a distinctive landmark and are a strong reminder of days past,” says Chris.

“Even without the Tolkien connection the area has a rich history; over the ages there have been some significant towns and villages lost to the sea, a mysterious occurrence that may also have inspired the author.

“Indeed, on some of the beaches in the area it is possible to see the remains of ancient forests.

“Black Mill House is truly a fascinating prospect that will make a lovely home for someone.”