Luxury homes with 22k worth of extras will be ready for new owners in Rotherham

Two Readymade properties will soon be complete and waiting for new owners at Redrow’s Ravenfield development.

The Readymade homes are energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers. They feature a host of extras including flooring, quartz worktops and turf, worth £20,000 and £22,000.

The properties at Redrow’s Poppy Fields development, located off Moor Lane South, are The Welwyn, which is ready to move into now, and The Harrogate, which will be available to move into in September. They have no onward chain and everything in place, so they’re ideal for buyers who want to move quickly and easily.

The Harrogate features an open-plan kitchen dining and family room, with a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, an en-suite and dressing area off the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices for this property, which includes £22,000 worth of extras, start from £462,000.

A representative image of The Harrogate kitchen dining area

The Welwyn boasts an open plan kitchen, dining and family room that spans the back of the property, as well as a separate lounge, utility room, cloakroom and integral garage. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, an ensuite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices for this property, which includes £20,000 worth of extras, start from £472,000.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Our Readymade properties are perfect for those who want a stress-free move, as everything will already be in place and all the design decisions have been made by the experts. There are no onward chains so buying Readymade is the ideal option for those who don’t want to wait to move.

“We have a number of incentives for potential buyers too, including part exchange, deposit contributions and Help to Sell. These two properties are ready to move into now, so anyone interested is urged to act fast.”

Poppy Fields will eventually feature 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties in a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.