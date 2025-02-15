The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The joint managing director of sustainable developer Citu was in the early stages of designing the revolutionary zero-carbon Climate Innovation District in Leeds and he set himself a brief to build a prototype home for him and his partner, Millie.

Living in their four bedroom home in the first phase of the development was supposed to be a temporary measure but five years later they are still there, just a few doors down from joint managing director and Citu founder Chris Thompson.

"The idea was that we’d go in there while it was in its early stages and I’d do a lot of learning, and then we’d move out but we’re very happy there now,” says Jonathan.

Jonathan Wilson, managing director of Citu, at the Climate Innovation District in Leeds where he lives with his partner, Millie. Picture James Hardisty.

Over the years their home has been used to trial different ideas and materials for Citu’s houses, which are built at its on-site manufacturing plant.

Walls have been moved and the idea of a suspended net, which acts like a built-in trampoline over a light well, inset, was Jonathan’s idea.

"We’re on version seven of our houses,” he says. “They may look the same from the outside but they’ve had hundreds of little tweaks.”

He adds: "We’re only 15 minutes walk from the station, we’re on the river in what feels like a really green and wildlife-led part of the city centre and we’ve got all the amenities we need on our doorstep so we hardly use our car now.

Jonathan Wilson, managing director of Citu in Leeds, at his home at the Climate Innovation District. Picture: James Hardisty.

"It’s been a complete lifestyle switch to a level of beautiful simplicity.

"A lot of people, particularly in the development world, say, ‘you must be mad moving to your own development’ but we’ve had a great community around us and we’ve got a lot of friends here now.”

The couple are so happy, in fact, that later this year they plan to move to a new house on the development, across the river. “It’s the same type of house but in the second phase of the Climate Innovation District,” says Jonathan.

“I’m using it again as an opportunity to trial some ideas and allow our design team to use it as a blank canvas to try some new ideas and be creative. There’s a lack of creativity in new build housing so the more opportunity we can give to creativity, the better.

Ian Thomson, land director at Miller Homes, who lives in Bridgewood Green, Collingham. Picture: Shaun Flannery

When Ian Thomson, land director for Miller Homes, was leading the land acquisition for the housebuilder’s Bridgewood Green development in Collingham, near Wetherby, he appreciated first hand the appeal of the site.

“I knew there was something special about Bridgewood Green as soon as I started working on the project; the perfect combination of location, beautiful views, a rural setting and a house type that would ideally suit our family,” he says.

“It really did give us everything we wanted, so as soon as the homes were released for sale, we attended on the opening morning and managed to reserve one of the Bridgeford styles of home.”

Ian, who lives with his wife and three boys, had a home to sell which he did through the traditional route and the family moved into their new home towards the end of last summer.

Cassie Barnes, sales manager of Woodall Homes, who lives in one of their developments.

They also used the housebuilders five per cent deposit contribution which helps buyers either to get on or move up the property ladder.

“We all really love living here, the village has something for everyone and the fact that it is a dark site (no streetlights) just adds to the lovely atmosphere, especially on the dark and clear nights when you can appreciate the stars,” says Ian.

Cassie Barnes, 37, was a professional dancer and singer in London – appearing in films like Mama Mia Here We Go Again and West End shows, including Thriller and Fame, when she met her husband-to-be Mark.

They decided to move up north and were living in a rented cottage in Chesterfield when they stumbled upon a new Woodall Homes development nearby. “We weren’t looking to move but we loved where it was placed and the specification so we decided to go for it,” Cassie says.

The couple married and moved into their four bedroom ‘Lindisfarne’ home in Calow, Chesterfield, in 2019. When Covid-19 hit the following year, Cassie realised she needed to switch jobs and decided to pursue a career in property.

She worked with different developers as part of an estate agent’s new homes division but a month ago she became sales manager at Woodall Homes. “I knew their standard was good, the specification was high and you get a lot more included than other developers are offering so it was a no brainer,” she says.

Cassie says that living on one of her employer’s developments with Mark and their two-year-old son, Harley, gives her an extra insight into what Woodall Homes’s customers are looking for.

“They always want to improve so my experience of living in one of their homes really helps,” she says.

“The other day they went through a bungalow plan and it didn’t have a washer dryer which most people want nowadays.