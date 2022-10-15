Money making farmstead for sale near Harrogate with fabulous house, converted barn plus bungalow
Set in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and in easy striking distance of Harrogate and Otley, Cold Cotes Farm in Felliscliffe offers buyers a host of possibilities.
The property has a farmhouse set in an acre, a function room, a converted barn and a bungalow split into two dwellings.
Carter Jonas Harrogate is marketing Cold Cotes for £1.9m and they say: “It is a fabulous smallholding with a great potential for a variety of uses, including to run businesses from or for multigenerational living.”
They add that other income-generating options could include a yoga retreat, offices, a restaurant/bistro, camping/glamping, a farm shop or equestrian business.
Most Popular
Cold Cotes Farm is run seasonally offering holiday and business traveller accommodation and meeting rooms/conference facilities.
The property also has a stable block and three acres of paddock, of which some could offer development potential.