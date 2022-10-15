The property has a farmhouse set in an acre, a function room, a converted barn and a bungalow split into two dwellings.

Carter Jonas Harrogate is marketing Cold Cotes for £1.9m and they say: “It is a fabulous smallholding with a great potential for a variety of uses, including to run businesses from or for multigenerational living.”

They add that other income-generating options could include a yoga retreat, offices, a restaurant/bistro, camping/glamping, a farm shop or equestrian business.

Cold Cotes Farm comes with three properties

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold Cotes Farm is run seasonally offering holiday and business traveller accommodation and meeting rooms/conference facilities.

The property also has a stable block and three acres of paddock, of which some could offer development potential.

The large barn, which is used as a holiday let/let for business travellers