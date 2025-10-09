The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poll of 2,000 people, by ecological consultancy Arbtech, found that 55 per cent think being close to green spaces and nature is important to their property buying decisions. More than a third (37 per cent) of the public would expect a discount of between one per cent and 10 per cent if their property was not within easy distance of green spaces.

For buyers looking to get on the property ladder imminently, the issue is even more acute. Eighty eight per cent of those trying to buy a home right now and 84 per cent of those wanting to buy in the next 12 months said being close to green space and the natural environment is important to where they would choose to buy.

More than two-thirds (68 pe cent) of those trying to buy a home right now said they would expect to pay less for their home without access to green spaces.

Robert Oates - Arbtech CEO

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill includes proposals that allow developers to ‘offset’ damage to nature beyond the initial area of damage by paying into a central Nature Restoration Fund (NRF). This, in theory, enables nature to be offset elsewhere in the country.

Arbtech’s polling reveals that just under two-thirds of people buying now (62 per cent) and in the next 12 months (60 per cent) would be less likely to buy a property if a developer was known to have damaged the natural environment, without restoring it locally.

Labour voters are more likely than average to expect some form of discount on housing that has been destroyed by nature, the research suggests.

For voters intending to support Labour in the next election, 62 per cent would be less likely to purchase a property if they found developers had used the Nature Restoration Fund to offset nature destruction.

This is higher than Conservative voters (48 per cent), and is close to the opinion of Reform voters, 57 per cent of whom would be less likely to purchase a property if a developer had paid into the Nature Restoration Fund.

Arbtech says the polling raises questions for the Government, which is seeking to significantly expand the UK's housing stock, if homebuyers are set to exit the market under the conditions that homes will eventually be built.

This comes as several amendments continue to be pushed through the House of Lords to fix the Bill, making it more nature-positive.

One amendment, tabled by Lord Gascoigne, seeks to narrow the scope of the Bill so that it ensures that protected species cannot be destroyed by the Nature Restoration Fund.

Another, tabled by Lord Curry, seeks to maintain the ongoing role of site-by-site ecological assessments to determine the impact on the local natural environment.

Robert Oates, chief executive and founder of Arbtech, says: “Pushing ahead with a law designed to build new houses will be worthless if nobody wants to buy them.

"The Government still has the opportunity to improve this Bill by accepting the small, common-sense changes proposed in the House of Lords that would prioritise local nature protection whilst accelerating housing delivery.

