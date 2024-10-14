Much loved Goit Stock Wood and its waterfalls near Bingley are up for sale

Goit Stock Wood and its waterfalls in Harden, near Bingley, is on the market. Much loved by the local community, along with those from farther afield, the deciduous woodland is for sale for offers in the region of £195,000. The wood is a haven for wildlife, including deer, while the Hallas and Harden Becks which run through it are home to trout and grayling.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The valley was carved out during the last ice age and the differential weathering of the grit stone and shales has led to the creation of a number of waterfalls, the most impressive of which being the much-visited Goit Stock Waterfall which is approximately 20 ft high.

Andrew Black, director in the rural agency team at Savills in York who is handling the sale, says: “This is an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire a historic woodland to include a well-known landmark in Goit Stock Waterfall. It is likely to be of interest to those seeking property with high landscape, amenity and conservation value and we anticipate its beauty and tranquillity will capture the hearts of many interested parties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners, Paul and Julie Davis, are selling the woodland, which is open to the public, as they look towards their future retirement. Paul Davis says: “We have owned Goit Stock Woods for over 20 years and have made some fantastic memories there. The time has now come for us to sell the woods and give someone else the opportunity to own a much-cherished part of our local history.”

Goit Stock Wood near Bingley

The wood lies in largely unspoilt countryside between the Yorkshire villages of Harden and Cullingworth. Visitors to the woodland can enjoy the peaceful surroundings which mainly comprise Birch, Oak, Sycamore and Beech trees.

The wood has become a haven for wildlife, including deer, while the Hallas and Harden Becks run through it, which are home to trout and grayling. The valley was carved out during the last ice age and the differential weathering of the grit stone and shales has led to the creation of a number of waterfalls, the most impressive of which being the much-visited Goit Stock Waterfall which is approximately 20 ft high.

Andrew Black, director in the rural agency team at Savills in York who is handling the sale, says: “This is an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire a historic woodland to include a well-known landmark in Goit Stock Waterfall. It is likely to be of interest to those seeking property with high landscape, amenity and conservation value and we anticipate its beauty and tranquillity will capture the hearts of many interested parties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current owners, Paul and Julie Davis, are selling the woodland which is open to the public, as they look ahead towards their future retirement. Paul Davis, comments: “We have owned Goit Stock Woods for over 20 years and have made some fantastic memories there. The time has now come for us to sell the woods and give someone else the opportunity to own a much-cherished part of our local history.”

Goit Stock Wood

The wood lies in largely unspoilt rolling countryside between the Yorkshire villages of Harden and Cullingworth. Visitors to the woodland can enjoy the peaceful surroundings which mainly comprise Birch, Oak, Sycamore and Beech trees.

Whilst the section below the waterfall is locally referred to as the hidden valley that was not always the case. At one time there were six mills on the Beck and for a period the former Goit Stock Mill was utilised as a café and ballroom before it burnt down in 1927.

The Millennium Way footpath follows the southern boundary of the wood before joining the central pathway through the wood and past the waterfall leading onto Hallas Lane. The path through the wood varies from a gentle open pathway through to a steeper, more slippery section close to the waterfall where railings have been erected by the council. Whilst access for visitors is on foot the purchasers will be granted the right to park in the car park to the south side of Harden Park towards the centre of the woodland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Black adds: “For purchasers this is a rare opportunity to acquire part of the local history of the area to include a well known landmark which is likely to be also of interest to those seeking property with high landscape, amenity and nature conservation value. There is also potential for mobile café or food stall to be used on site.”