“The rural views from the cottage are absolutely stunning and they were something my dad was very passionate about.”

Gurtof House is now in need of some modernisation but also holds plenty of potential and Alex says: “It needs someone with creative vision to update it and rethink the layout and possibly extend it and there is also scope for creating a large, sweeping driveway.”

Handing the keys over will be a tearful occasion for all concerned and Alex adds: “It is going to be very emotional because it is very much an anchor point for the family and we will all miss visiting such a lovely place.”

Gurtof House is in an idyllic spot in Boltby village

The south-facing property sits discreetly up a private driveway, slightly elevated above Boltby.

It capacious and has 3,000 sq ft of space and that includes an entrance hall, cloakroom, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast area, rear porch, a family room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a utility room.

Upstairs, there is a main bedroom, two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, there are 2.3 acres including lawned gardens and a paddock, a useful outbuilding and a garage, plus those exceptional views.

The kitchen with sensational views

Boltby is nestled in foothills on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors National Park and The Cleveland Way runs just to the east of it and can be easily reached via several footpaths.

The Gurt of Beck flows through the village and it is from this natural feature that the house takes its name.

The bustling market town of Thirsk is five miles away and is very well served with everything from supermarkets to independent shops, eateries and a popular racecourse.

It also has a railway station with direct services to London Kings Cross and it is this that has helped make the area around Thirsk so attractive to high net worth individuals.

The house is full of period charm and character

The nearby market town of Northallerton also has a wide range of facilities and amenities including an M&S Food Hall and a train station with direct connections to London Kings Cross and Edinburgh.

Croft Residential says: “This property offers an opportunity for someone to come and create the home of their dreams.

“There are a plethora of brilliant pubs and restaurants close by, schools both state and independent and for those who love outdoor pursuits and activities there really is no finer location.”

Contact: Croft Residential, www.croftresidential.co.uk