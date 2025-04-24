New ecological corridors to support wildlife at Leeds development

Work to create ecological corridors at a Taylor Wimpey development in Leeds is underway as part of the regeneration of the former Woodside Quarry.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire began work on its Woodside Vale development, off Clayton Wood Road, in 2022 bringing to life a new community in the area - and now the local wildlife are getting a helping hand too.

Based just off of the Leeds ring road between Horsforth and West Park, close to the railway line between Leeds and Harrogate, Woodside Vale will provide 299 homes alongside new areas of public open space, with improved connectivity to the surrounding public footpath network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housebuilder has already installed an enormous bug hotel on the site, a bespoke creation that spells out the name of the development. It has proved especially popular with residents as well as providing a home for creepy crawlies.

Woodside Vale

The two ecological corridors will sit between the new homes, extending north and east. The corridors aim to support the movement of local wildlife, especially Great Crested Newts.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “This is a prestigious development for us which enjoys an elevated position with great views over the city and is enclosed by ancient woodland, in an area where housing supply has been limited in the past.

“As part of our ecological commitment to the area, work is now underway so that the development can continue to support and nurture local wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe in playing our part in creating a healthier future for our customers, colleagues and communities. It means that not only do we design our homes to be energy and resource efficient, in developments that support new communities, but we look to support the wildlife that our residents will live alongside.”

The former stone quarry had stood redundant for more than 20 years but now Woodside Vale, part of Taylor Wimpey’s Elite Collection which offers upgraded specifications, provides a mix of contemporary two, three and four-bedroom homes.