New homes to be built on site of former paper mill in sought after Yorkshire location

Oughtibridge Valley, located on the site of a former paper mill in Wharncliffe side, is the first phase of a new community created by David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West as part of a £3.6 million investment.

The housing development includes 218 three and four-bedroom luxury homes, nestled in picturesque woodland and located within a 20-minute drive of Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre, Fox Valley retail park and the heart of the Peak District.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three show homes available include the Hadley, a detached, three-bedroom house; the Parkin, an impressive four-bedroom home designed over three floors, and the Holden, a stunning four-bedroom home that is perfect for growing families.

Sam Wood, sales director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are delighted to be launching our stunning new show homes at Oughtibridge Valley. Within the boundary of the Peak District, the location is highly sought after and we’re excited to be able to offer quality new homes close to Yorkshire’s national park. We’d encourage any prospective home buyers to book an appointment to view our show homes with the Sales Office at Oughtibridge Valley.”

Homes at Oughtibridge Valley are available to purchase from £289,995 with a range of buying incentives available.