New tax rules have sparked the sale of holiday homes in Yorkshire and it may be no bad thing

From April 1, 2025, you can be charged up to twice the normal council tax on your second home if the local authority decides to adopt the measure.

North Yorkshire Council, which has the region’s highest numbers of second homes and holiday lets, voted in February this year for a 100 per cent council tax premium for second homes and for holiday lets that don’t not qualify for holiday home business rates.

The extra charge is aimed at making these properties less attractive from a financial perspective.

Faith Cottage, Whitby, £275,000 on the market with Hendersons

In time, the hope is that an increase in second home and holiday let owners selling up will free up properties for local people to buy and this will, in turn, help communities remain or become sustainable.

The move will also boost council coffers. A 100 per cent premium on council tax bills for second homes in North Yorkshire could generate between £11.5 million and £16.5 million a year in additional revenue.

The Scarborough area has the potential to bring in almost half of that figure due to the large number of second homes in coastal towns such as Whitby, Scarborough and Filey.

Another issue for owners is that the Capital Gains Tax annual exemption, which more than halved from £12,300 to £6,000 in April 2023, will fall again to £3,000 from April 2024.

For sale with Robin Jessop: Calverts Nook, Gayle, near Hawes £225,000

Any gains that exceed the CGT annual exemption are taxed at 20 per cent for higher rate taxpayers and 10 per cent for basic rate taxpayers but the rate is higher for gains on second or more properties, at 28 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

There has also been a change in mortgage interest on furnished holiday lets, which is currently treated as a deduction from rental income for income tax purposes. From April 2025, it will be given as a 20 per cent reduction of mortgage interest costs.

The latest Budget in Spring added another blow as it decreed that the Furnished Holiday Lets regime will be abolished from April 2025.

This is likely to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for some. At the moment, holiday let owners can claim capital gains tax reliefs for buying furniture, equipment and fixtures but when that benefit is scrapped next year, it means that operating costs will increase.

Green Bank House, Robin Hoods Bay, will remain as a very popular holiday let

Scrapping the holiday let reliefs are expected to save the Treasury around £245m a year. The strategy, while boosting government funds, has already had an impact on in holiday hotspots in North Yorkshire

Tim Gower, a director at Robin Jessop estate agency, which covers the Yorkshire Dales, says he has seen many more smaller, two-bedroom properties in the £200,000 to £250,000 price bracket come onto the market since Spring.

“Some will be second homes that will be charged the double council tax from April next year and some will be holiday lets.

“The good news is that there is now more choice for first time buyers and others who live and work here and who have struggled to get on the property ladder, not least because of the Covid boom in the Dales, which saw property prices increase due to high demand from people from outside the area

“We now have a market where there is more choice for first time buyers and we are not seeing bidding wars and that has not happened for quite some time.”

Nick Henderson of Hendersons estate agents in Whitby is seeing a similar pattern in Whitby.

He says: “We are seeing more holiday lets than usual come to the market and 18 months ago they would’ve been snapped up but now there is not the same level of interest.

“Family size homes and new builds are selling well but a lot of the holiday lets are small and have no outside space so families are not interested and investors aren’t buying because of the tax changes."

He adds: “We are seeing some holiday lets change to long term lets, though rents have here have come down to around £700 for a two-bed home due to the slowing down of work at the polyhalite mine near Whitby.”

Beth Thornton owns Green Bank House, a fabulous former fisherman’s cottage in Robin Hood’s Bay. She renovated it and it is now a popular holiday let which sleeps between four and six.

She also has another holiday let in York and says: “The market has been noticeably slower than usual this year, I think predominantly due to the cost of living crisis and poor weather in the UK so that has not helped but the tax changes will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for some second home and holiday owners.

“I had another holiday let in Whitby and have just sold it and I am not planning to buy any more properties. Green Bank House and its location is very special so it lets well.