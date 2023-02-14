One of York’s most prestigious central addresses, Bootham has long been a magnet for house hunters.

It sits on an attractive tree-lined street just outside the city’s historic walls and is within easy walking distance of all central York has to offer.

Another big draw is that Bootham School and St Peter’s School, both sought after by those who want their children to be privately educated, are easily accessible on foot.

The above prompted Paul and Liyana Hay to book a viewing at number 82 back in 2018.

The end period house for sale on Bootham

It didn’t take them long to decide whether to buy. The large period townhouse had them at “hello”. It was love at first sight when they viewed it and that sealed the decision to move from their home in the equally sought-after Mount area.

“We loved this house when we viewed it and it was in a much better location for us than the Mount.

"Bootham is within easy walking distance of the children’s school and it is also walking distance to the train station,” says Liyana

The couple also loved that the Grade II listed property is steeped in history with plenty of historic features.

One of the five bedrooms

“It used to be the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service headquarters in York and we have had a number of people contact us about this. One lady also dropped off some old photographs of the property back then, which was really interesting.”

Liyana and Paul are selling to move to Dubai with work and she says: “We have loved living in this house and in this area and we are sad to leave. It has a great selection of shops and cafes and it’s a stone’s throw away from the Museum Gardens.

“We love York as a city. It has plenty of green spaces, which is good, especially for anyone who has dogs.”

The property dates from the 1850s and has been sympathetically updated throughout over the years, which means it retains its character and period charm, whilst providing all that is needed and wanted for modern day living.

The sitting room retains its period charm

The accommodation is arranged over five floors and there are two bathrooms and five bedrooms and the main bedroom also has a dressing room.

There is a beautifully proportioned first floor drawing room and historic fireplaces in many rooms.

The lower ground floor currently serves as a cinema room and a study with a kitchenette and cloakroom, along with plenty of storage space.

There is also potential for this level to be used as a self-contained apartment with external doors leading onto the rear garden.

The cosy kitchen

Carter Jonas York office, which is marketing the property, adds: “The house is larger than average for such a central location and the rear garden has been thoughtfully landscaped with planted beds surrounding a central lawn.

“Neighbouring mature trees and pleached borders provide privacy and plenty of greenery, and there is a paved terrace area ideal for al fresco entertaining.”

Along with easy access to the city centre, railway station and the schools, there are walks on the riverside and the ring road is a short drive away.

