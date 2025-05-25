Plan for ‘sustainable’ house in Scarborough rejected over ‘incongruous’ design

Plans to turn a block of garages into a ‘vibrant and sustainable’ house in Scarborough have been refused over its ‘incongruous’ design.

Rachel and Giorgio Alessio’s proposal to transform a block of garages at 10-12 Cromwell Road into an environmentally sustainable property has been refused by North Yorkshire Council.

Mr Alessio said the design was “centred around the use of renewable energy, open living spaces, and a modern design outlook” but planners said the proposed property could harm the town’s conservation area.

The garages, located off Valley Road in the south of the town, would have become a three-bed property with an open living space, two bathrooms, and a section for renewable energy controls.

Objections to the scheme were made by six local residents who raised concerns about overlooking and “glare from solar panels”, while the Highway Authority objected over a lack of on-site parking.

A report by officers states that the “unique design would be unlike any other building in the locality, which is of a Victorian suburb setting, predominantly characterised by large Victorian villas”.

They added that “rather than integrate with its surroundings, it is considered that the building as highlighted above would do the opposite, and its presence would detract from the character and setting of the buildings either side of it”.

The council noted that “in particular, the glazed elements, addition of a large roof gable with glazed frontage and solar PV panels, the extension and proposed garage projecting forward of the existing building” would leave it at odds with the “immediate surroundings”.

It was concluded that the development would have resulted in an “incongruous relationship with its immediate surroundings” that would have detracted from the appearance and character of the Scarborough conservation area.

Planners also said that “by virtue of the design and scale of the development” the proposal would have resulted in an “imposing and overbearing relationship” which would have been detrimental to the “current level of amenity afforded to neighbouring residents”.