Planning consent granted for 72 new homes in North Leeds village
Leeds based property developer Advent Developments has secured planning consent for 72 new homes, an office conversion and an 86 bed care home in the North Leeds suburb of Adel. The derelict 12 acre site between Tile Lane and East Moor Lane includes a series of listed buildings comprising the large quadrangle of a former school, a Chapel and the first covered swimming pool in Leeds.These will be converted to provide 29 spacious family homes with gardens and landscaping. The scheme will also offer 43 new build properties, including affordable homes.
The mixed-development, to be called Adel Square in celebration of the listed quadrangle, has a value of £55M including the care home. Tim Reeve of Advent Developments said: “We are delighted that planning has been granted and look forward to starting preparatory work shortly.
“The local councillors and community have been overwhelming supportive of our plans during the period of public consultation, recognising a sustainable use for the site is long overdue.
“We are committed to delivering a sensitive, design led regeneration scheme to provide high quality sustainable family homes to meet strong local demand. As part of the project we will improve footpaths and highways connections around the site, protect the greenbelt and introduce a new woodland walk, as well as enhance the habitats of local wildlife.
“It is our intention to be a considerate developer and ensure any disruption during construction is kept to an absolute minimum.
“Meanwhile, the high quality 86 bed care home will go some way to improving the significant under provision in the area.”
In a joint statement Councillors Barry Anderson, Caroline Anderson and Billy Flynn said: “The site and buildings are dilapidated and a major blight on the landscape. Advent has worked hard to meet a number of stringent planning conditions and we are looking forward to the completion of what looks like an exceptional project.”
The architects are Leeds based Keenan and Sanders.
Adel is one of the most sought-after villages in North Leeds thanks to its amenities, well regarded primary school and its easy access to beautiful countryside and to Leeds city centre.