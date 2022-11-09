The mixed-development, to be called Adel Square in celebration of the listed quadrangle, has a value of £55M including the care home. Tim Reeve of Advent Developments said: “We are delighted that planning has been granted and look forward to starting preparatory work shortly.

“The local councillors and community have been overwhelming supportive of our plans during the period of public consultation, recognising a sustainable use for the site is long overdue.

“We are committed to delivering a sensitive, design led regeneration scheme to provide high quality sustainable family homes to meet strong local demand. As part of the project we will improve footpaths and highways connections around the site, protect the greenbelt and introduce a new woodland walk, as well as enhance the habitats of local wildlife.

A computer generated image of what the new Quadrangle will look like

“It is our intention to be a considerate developer and ensure any disruption during construction is kept to an absolute minimum.

“Meanwhile, the high quality 86 bed care home will go some way to improving the significant under provision in the area.”

In a joint statement Councillors Barry Anderson, Caroline Anderson and Billy Flynn said: “The site and buildings are dilapidated and a major blight on the landscape. Advent has worked hard to meet a number of stringent planning conditions and we are looking forward to the completion of what looks like an exceptional project.”

The architects are Leeds based Keenan and Sanders.

