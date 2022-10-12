Plans revealed for ‘subterranean swimming pool, bar and snooker room’ at Yorkshire home

Plans have been submitted to Sheffield City Council for a house on Sandygate Park, Lodge Moor, to create the swimming pool and leisure area with lightwells. The plan also seeks to rebuild the garage to form a two-storey garage and storage area with accommodation above, a replacement extension to link the buildings covered with zinc cladding, a new rear outdoor seating area and a new front boundary wall and gates.

A design statement submitted by JR Planning Consultants says: “The proposed extensions and alterations have been architect-designed to an exceptionally high standard and would significantly enhance the host dwelling without having any adverse impacts.” The architects are Brightman Clarke.

The subterranean leisure suite is proposed on the eastern side of the main house. The plans show a bar and relaxation area next to the pool, changing rooms, a snooker room with space for a 12ft table, a ‘memorabilia wall’, a cinema room and steam and sauna areas.

Plans submitted to Sheffield City Council for extensions to this home in Sandygate Park, Lodge Moor, Sheffield include a subterranean swimming pool, snooker room and cinema room, plus the new boundary wall shown

The garage would have two guest bedrooms and a bathroom above. The existing link between the buildings would be enlarged to create additional living spaces and provide access to a new landscaped seating area.

A report by the architects states: “The vast majority of the new space that the scheme delivers is within the basement leisure suite. The body of this space is entirely below the existing ground level. Only a pair of lightwells will be visible above the ground level and the side garden above the leisure suite will be landscaped to a high standard.

“The leisure suite will have an entirely neutral impact on the external appearance of the host dwelling. The existing triple garage is to be taken down and rebuilt. The new garage will be of very similar scale and form to the existing one, but will be less wide and marginally deeper.

“The garage is to be constructed from stone to match the host dwelling and is entirely reflective of the scale and appearance of the host dwelling.”

This plan submitted to Sheffield City Council by architects Brightman Clarke for changes to a house in Sandygate Park, Lodge Moor shows the layout of the proposed subterranean leisure area including a swimming pool, snooker room, cinema and bar area