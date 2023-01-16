Karbon Homes, a housing association, has revealed proposals to build the properties on a greenfield site in the Ryedale village of Swinton, north of Malton and say that the £5 million development would see the construction of modern, energy efficient homes with the developers aiming for a rare EPC energy efficiency target of “A”.
The properties will benefit from enhanced energy efficiency measures including air source heat pumps, EV charging points and solar PV panels.
Karbon is also exploring the possibility of fitting the homes with solar power battery storage, allowing residents to capture any surplus energy generated by the PV panels and store it for use for later or for use when the cost electricity is at its height between 8am and 10pm.
Phil Lacey, Yorkshire Development Manager at Karbon Homes, said: “We’ve worked hard to design a development that meets the needs of the local community, with a mix of property types and sizes to provide options for residents at varying stages of life.
“We know there is a demand for housing like this in the area and for providing homes that are not only affordable for local residents in terms of rent but utilise technologies that have the potential to help customers save on their utilities bills, which has never been more important.”
The proposed development consists of a mix of one, two, three and four-bed properties, including bungalows and family-size houses. A percentage will be available for affordable rent, with the remaining available through shared ownership and Rent to Buy.
The planning application is being handled by planning consultancy Saddington Taylor, working with architects Ergo Projects and employers agent Identity Consult.
Karbon Homes is a northern based housing association which owns and manages close to 30,000 homes across the North East and Yorkshire. The homes in Swinton would be managed by York Housing Association, a subsidiary of the Karbon Group.
The development’s delivery is supported by over £1million in funding from Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the government’s housing delivery agency.
This partnership has provided the housing association with £131.5m in funding to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire over the next few years.
If approved for planning, onsite work is expected to get underway in Summer 23, with work expected to finish late 2024.
The need for affordable homes has grown in recent years in the Malton area as the town regenerated to become a hotspot. Its food festivals and markets attract hundreds of visitors and in turn has highlighted how accessible and beautiful the town and its surrounding villages are.
This has pushed up house prices and rents, making them hard to afford for those on lower wages who work in the town and its nearby villages. Accordng to Rightmove, the majority of sales in Malton during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £200,522.