Rare chance to buy a home in one of the Yorkshire Dales best loved villages

The opportunity to buy a home in this much-loved Yorkshire Dales village comes up rarely, which is why there looks set to plenty of interest in this property.

Brockles Ghyll in Burnsall is a three bedroom, mid-terrace property on the outskirts of the village of Burnsall. It sits in an elevated position with fells to the rear and breathtaking views over the River Wharfe to the front.

On the ground floor, the house has an entrance hall with stone-flagged floor, a living/dining area with stone fireplace and multi-fuel stove and oak flooring, a kitchen diner with a integrated fridge/freezer, dishwasher and a Rangemaster plus an understairs storage cupboard.

On the first floor landing there locally handmade oak doors for each room and access to the fully boarded loft with a pull down ladder. Bedroom one is to the front with fitted wardrobes and fabulous views over the River Wharfe and over towards Barden Fell.

Bedroom two is to the rear of the house and has fitted wardrobes and overlooks the rear garden and Burnsall Fell. The third bedroom is to the front and has views over the River Wharfe. There is also a house bathroom.

Outside to the front of the property is the parking area for residents and visitors, a garage with an up and over door and parking in front, a paved area and a lawned area with steps up to the property. The garden to the rear is tiered and has a patio, a potting shed that houses the boiler and an oil tank.

Burnsall is a small and beautiful unspoilt village popular with visitors to the Yorkshire Dales National Park. It has an historic arched bridge over the River Wharfe and the popular Red Lion Hotel plus a primary school with a good offsted report, a nursery, church and cafe. Dacre, Son and Hartley, which is marketing the property for £440,000 say: “The surrounding countryside provides many interesting walks with some of the north of England's finest scenery on the doorstep. The village is located a short distance from the bustling market town of Grassington whilst Skipton is some eight miles distant and Ilkley only a little further on. "

For more details contact Dacres Slkipton office, tel: 01756 701010

