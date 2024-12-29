Retroluxe, smock summer and... brown - The interior design trends for 2025

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s back to the Seventies if industry experts have the prediction for interiors next year correct. But it’s not all brown swirls – although there are some of those. Here we speak to those in the know about what to expect in 2025.

“The living room continues to be the place where comfort and style collide as more people than ever before prioritise cosiness – with comfort and individuality taking precedence into 2025,” says Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology.

“This focus translates into bolder colour choices, leaning into new neutrals such as soft pinks and ocean blues with a more experimental approach to paint, materials and textures.

Retroluxe is among the trends for 2025

"Shaping will be more important than ever, as we continue to embrace soft curves and fluid contours with pared-back silhouettes, often combining them with graphic lines.”

The 'member's club' look is poised to redefine the ‘old money’ aesthetic in 2025, bringing an irresistible blend of opulence and intimacy to residential and hospitality spaces alike.

This trend draws inspiration from the sophistication of private lounges, where rich textures, warm ambient lighting, and curated décor take center stage.

Dark Romance is another trend which is set to be big in 2025

Helen Pett, Brand Ambassador, Arteriors says: “At Arteriors, we see this style as a celebration of refined luxury, think sumptuous velvet armchairs, statement lighting with a moody glow, and an interplay of materials like aged brass and dark wood.

"The key is layering: mix bold patterns with timeless neutrals, add sculptural accessories, and don’t shy away from oversized light fixtures to create focal points.

"Whether you’re redesigning a living room or a boutique hotel lobby, the 'member's club' trend invites a sense of exclusivity and personality. It’s all about crafting spaces that feel inviting yet undeniably luxe, where every detail speaks to a story of tailored sophistication."

SMOCK SUMMER

Brown is back for 2025 - if you're brave enough

In 2025 we’re set to see more playful styling in our homes. It’s all about having some fun with our interiors, combining the old and new to deliver a fresh new look with a contemporary twist.

"Our ‘Sitting Pretty’ trend, is all about sweetness and light. Drawing inspiration from vintage finds, it focuses on creating a playful and enchanting space by combining easy on the eye pattern with uplifting colours,” says Kellie Wyles, Head of Upholstery at DFS.

“The juxtaposition of the strong rich green fused with the whimsical bows and contemporary accessories and textiles, delivers a look that’s full of charm without being saccharine sweet.”

Jo Plant, Head of Design, Pooky says think vintage-inspired details with a side of contemporary cool, where ditsy patterns and uplifting pastels dance together in perfect harmony.

BROWN Sofology, The Muse 2 seater sofa in relaxed matt leather espresso

“We love the idea of mixing the whimsical with the bold: pair a delicate floral lampshade with a modern, sculptural base or balance sweet candy hues with strong, grounding tones like forest green to create a space that feels fresh, enchanting, and oh-so-you.”

RETROLUXE

Key to a successful retro-luxe living space is a sense of simplicity and ease underpinned by a confident approach to shape and texture across furnishings and lighting.

The trend is an updated ode to 1970s designer chic, offering a sense of character to the popular ‘quiet luxe’ approach that took 2024 by storm.

“A stripped back look that is minimal yet warm, there is an emphasis on low-slung, chunky-luxe seating, natural textures and sandy tones that sit beautifully amongst graphic and softly industrial elements,” says Gisela Lancaster.

DARK ROMANCE

MEMEBERS CLUB Sofology, Premiere 2.5 Seater Smart Console Double Power Recliner in Relaxed Chenille Pine, £2399

When it comes to creating a space that feels indulgent and alluring, the Dark Romance trend is your go-to. Rich jewel tones, like deep burgundy and midnight blue, immediately set the stage for a cocooning, luxurious vibe.

Pair these with tactile materials like velvet for that extra layer of decadence – it’s all about creating a setting that invites you to linger.

“Don’t be afraid to mix in a little vintage charm, whether it’s an ornate mirror above the fireplace or a timeworn rug to anchor the room. The interplay of these traditional touches with modern design details – like sleek sectional sofas or subtle metallic finishes – brings a timeless elegance that feels fresh, not fussy,” says Patricia Gibbons, Head of Design, sofa.com.

“To perfect the look, lighting is everything. Opt for soft, ambient tones to cast a warm glow across the space, letting those rich colors and sumptuous textures shine.”

NEW NEUTRALS

“Textural stones and modern metals are in demand for the fresh and dynamic design detail that they lend to contemporary neutral schemes,” says Mara Rypacek Miller, Founder at Industville.

“Materials such as travertine effortlessly brings an organic edge to minimalist aesthetics, while marbled alabaster instantly adds elegance to a backdrop of contemporary neutral colours such as pastel lilac or sage green.

"These materials are proving particularly popular in the curved forms of lamps or wall lights, echoing the desire for more organic shapes that create a calming space.”

CLASHING COLOURS

"2025 is the year to be bold, brave, and brilliantly mismatched. Clashing colours are stealing the spotlight, turning the rules of traditional colour coordination on their head. Think fiery reds paired with zesty greens, or electric blues set against sunny yellows, this look embraces the unexpected to create joyful, personality-packed spaces,” says Jo Plant.

“Start small with accents, like a brightly patterned lampshade or a vibrant pendant, before layering up to create a kaleidoscopic masterpiece."

BROWN

Decorating with brown may seem daunting, however it is a great alternative for a bolder neutral that stands as a strong focal point in all different rooms within the home - from cosy snugs to luxurious kitchens.