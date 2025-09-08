The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Light, because the effect of light, both natural and artificial plays a significant role in our visual understanding and enjoyment of a building. Space, because the nature of any space be it small or large is affected both by light but also our feeling of containment within a volume.

We marvel at the splendour of cathedrals which tower over us, yet by contrast we perhaps feel a sense of claustrophobia in a cave or tightly enclosed space. A sense of our own human scale relative to the volume of space we encounter. Light and space shape perception and evoke emotion within architectural spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within architecture, key principles include the controlling of light through various openings, the orientation of openings, the nature of internal finishes which either absorb or reflect light.

Ric Blenkharn, architect. Picture: Jim Varney

The contrast between light and shadow in my own home creates drama space. I often marvel at seeing light entering a space and casting shadows across surfaces. It makes a space come alive.

Controlling light and spatial volume are key to creating exciting architecture. The ratio of floor area to height in any space is important. I’ve visited a number of homes where the floor area of a large multi-purpose living/dining/kitchen is huge, yet the ceiling height is too low in proportion, giving the space a feeling of claustrophobia.

Similarly, the placing of windows relative to orientation and height of the opening make a significant impact. Having light from several directions enhances a space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windows can de designed to encompass views so that a space engages with the external environment. Rooflights allow a greater percentage of light than that of a vertical window. Often installing a rooflight or lantern completely transforms a space to allow sunlight and indeed moonlight to penetrate at all times of the day and night.

When thinking about artificial light, it is good to limit the glare from a fitting and to concentrate on the effect of light instead. All too often I see flat ceilings peppered by inset spotlights. I personally see this as lighting acne! Instead, try and focus light where it needs to be. Use lights with cowls or reflectors. Use directional light from various sources within a space to create atmosphere.

Have a look at some of the lights designed by the Dane Poul Henningsen. He trained as an architect and became famous for his range of PH lights distributed as Louis Poulsen.

The lights are like artichokes in appearance where various louvres cast light across a space without any glare from the fitting itself. The design of artificial lighting cannot be understated in importance. It is too often overlooked and certainly when thinking about changes to your home, do think carefully about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I always encourage clients to visit other buildings to witness first-hand the effects of light and space. This is particularly true when you are trying to highlight more contemporary solutions to buildings.