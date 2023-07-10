Winners of categories at the Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 have been released - and Rudding Park in Harrogate is one of them.

The Grade I listed Regency-style country house is home to one of the best spas in the region which has a five star rating on TripAdvisor. The spa and golf resort is situated within the Rudding Park estate at Follifoot on the southern outskirts of Harrogate.

The estate was originally part of the Forest of Knaresborough and still retains some of the ancient oak trees. Rudding was owned by Messrs Williamson of Wetherby, Craddock, James Collins and Thomas Wilson in the 18th century.

Rudding Park was the filming location for the 1971 Granada TV series Seasons of the Year, which consisted of six plays involving the various occupants of the hour over a 150-year period from the Napoleonic wars to the 1970s. The TV show Brideshead Revisited was also filmed at Rudding Park.

Simon Mackaness, owner of Rudding Park Hotel. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

In recent years, the estate has undergone numerous renovations, with the opening of Rudding Holiday Park in 1973 and the use of the house as a conference and banqueting centre in 1987. An 18-hole golf course, the Follifoot wing, was built with an additional 40 rooms. In May 2017, a new spa building was completed with rooftop spa and gardens designed by Matthew Wilson.

Over the last six years it has attracted nationwide attention for being a luxury spa destination; inside the spa is an indoor swimming pool, juniper log sauna, rasul, and four ‘mind and sense zones’.

A ‘first impression’ review by the Good Spa Guide reads: “Rudding Park is a grand Georgian property with immaculate gardens. The Roof Top Spa and Garden is a separate building across the courtyard garden - after parking in the spa’s dedicated car park, follow the path lined with rhododendrons to the contemporary building with glass double doors.”

The spa has won the title of ‘Best Spa for the Eco-Conscious’ at the Good Spa Guide Awards this year, beating out various other spas including Swinton Country Club and Spa in Ripon, The Spa at Breedon Priory in Derby and Y Spa at Wyboston Lakes.