News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Rural home in beautiful Bishopdale with a cosy Aga and a two acre paddock

This Grade II listed home in theYorkshire Dales National Park comes with stunning views and a two acre paddock. The property, which is on the market for £650,000 to £700,000 with JR Hopper estate agents, is in the village of Thoralby in beautiful Bishopdale.

By Sharon Dale
2 minutes ago

The house has been sympathetically renovated so it retains its mullion windows, beams and exposed stone and flag floors.

On the ground floor, there is a living room, kitchen diner with Aga, utility room, dining room and a double bedroom with ensuite. The first floor has three double bedrooms plus an ensuite and a house bathroom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Outside are gardens to front and rear, a block paved drive providing parking and a stone outbuilding. The two acre paddock at the rear is good meadow land.

Most Popular
South View, Thoralby

Thoralby village is well-served with a public house, village hall and small shop with Post Office. Aysgarth Falls are a mile away.

The cosy kitchen with Aga
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The two acre paddock
One of the four bedrooms
The Aga close up
The rear of the property
Grade IIPost Office