Rural home in beautiful Bishopdale with a cosy Aga and a two acre paddock

The house has been sympathetically renovated so it retains its mullion windows, beams and exposed stone and flag floors.
On the ground floor, there is a living room, kitchen diner with Aga, utility room, dining room and a double bedroom with ensuite. The first floor has three double bedrooms plus an ensuite and a house bathroom.
Outside are gardens to front and rear, a block paved drive providing parking and a stone outbuilding. The two acre paddock at the rear is good meadow land.
Thoralby village is well-served with a public house, village hall and small shop with Post Office. Aysgarth Falls are a mile away.