It is one of the most sought-after locations in Yorkshire so property company Richardson and Smith is bracing itself for plenty of enquiries when it launches 62 new homes for sale in Whitby.

Located just off Green Lane, the development was approved last year and work has now started onsite. The first homes will be marketed next month and will include a range of three-bedroom properties.

The development as a whole includes a range of homes, including bungalows and as part of the masterplan there will also be landscaped open space on the site, along with contributions to children’s play areas, parks and gardens, public rights of way and health provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new builds will include costs saving features such as solar panels, enhanced insulation and a smart heating system

A computer generated image showing what the new home development will look like.

John Edwards, Managing Director of Wharfedale Homes, says: “We’re excited to be working with Richardson and Smith to market these properties, as the company has an established pedigree and presence in Whitby. We are expecting a wide range of buyers.”

James Smith, from Richardson and Smith added: “This is a fantastic development and with new build homes that overlook Whitby and the Esk Valley, yet are within close walking distance of the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are thrilled to be working with Wharfedale Homes as their niche, bespoke approach to development will result in high quality new homes in Whitby.”

Richardson and Smith has been established in the town for over 130 years and is a traditional firm of auctioneers, estate agents and property valuers.

As the appointed agent, Richardson and Smith will be handling all enquiries and reservations for the first phase of Eskdale View from their town centre

office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad