Smallholding for sale with cottage and outbuildings in North York Moors National Park close to Scarborough

South Gowland is a smallholding in Cloughton in the North York Moors National Park. It comes with a four-bedroom cottage, panoramic views over surrounding countryside, a range of outbuildings and 5.84 acres of land.

The cottage has panoramic views in all directions and looks set to appeal to both those interested in buying an equestrian and/or smallholding, along with those who simply want to live “the good life”.

The cottage is of stone construction under a slate roof, with cast iron guttering and downpipes. uPVC double glazed windows and doors. There is oil fired central heating with radiators throughout along with a wealth of period features and modern conveniences.

Outside, there is formal lawned garden, herbaceous borders, flagstone paths and patio area, and a large stone and timber greenhouse. Garden two has a mature orchard comprising of apple, pear and cherry and there is a large party hut plus a secret garden with summerhouse. The adjoining land comprises of three grass paddocks with field shelters, small woodland including native species such as oak, silver birch, rowan and hazel etc. and approximately half an acre of wildlife area.

It also has a further large range of outbuildings, most of which have electricity. The property is situated on a quiet country lane six miles north west of Scarborough, towards Harwood Dale. Although it is a very rural location it is only a ten minute car drive to access doctors, dentist, chemist, schools, library, hairdressers, cafes and supermarket in the village of Newby. For details of the property, on the market for £795,000, contact www.cphproperty.co.uk

1 . 24278_32639547_IMG_42_0000.jpeg The smallholding is in an idyllic spot in the North York Moors National Park Photo: Idyllic setting Photo Sales

2 . A closer look The cottage is large and has four reception rooms and four bedrooms Photo: CPH Photo Sales

3 . The snug Another reception room with a cost real fire Photo: CPH Photo Sales