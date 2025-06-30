Snaith sales soar as Bellway sells out first phase

The Yorkshire division of national homebuilder, Bellway has seen sales soar at its Penny Way development in Snaith – with the first phase of homes sold out well ahead of schedule, and interest in the second phase exceedingly high.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, said: “The mix of homes means Penny Way really does have the widest possibly appeal – from growing families to downsizers; first time buyers to those simply looking to climb the property ladder. And this width of appeal has a played a big role in the strength of sales; with buyers coming from all walks and stages of life.

All of the homes on Penny Way are from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, which showcases the best in contemporary home design. This ever-evolving selection of homes has been developed using customer feedback to create a new generation of properties that are perfectly suited to today’s homebuyer; while at the same time celebrating the Artisan traditions at the heart of Bellway and its commitment to delivering the highest standard of modern living.

“The Artisan collection doesn’t just stop at showcasing the best in contemporary home design,” added Melanie. “Every home we’re building in Snaith highlights our commitment to delivering low-carbon homes built with the future in mind. At Penny Way this includes electric vehicle charging, solar PV, smart heating thermostats, energy-efficient homes and a host of other additional cost-saving technologies.”

