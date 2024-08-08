It’s not a renovation project for faint-hearted but with an auction guide price of £140,000 for a dilapidated house and two cottages on a large plot in a sought after village, it’s an opportunity that looks to spark interest.

SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, has listed the three properties in Drighlington, near Birstall, in its next online auction, which is on August 22. Situated on an overgrown quarter-acre plot in the centre of the village, the lot includes a two-bedroom detached house plus a pair of dilapidated cottages.

Auctioneers say the main house needs a full-scheme renovation and building works to return it to its former glory, while the two cottages have been without their roofs for many years and have been left open to the Yorkshire weather.

The site itself also bears the scars of years of neglect and has become overgrown, blocking easy access to the cottages. Anyone attending viewings is warned that the ground is uneven and full of nettles and brambles.

More information on the three properties on Penfield Road, Drighlington, is available at sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on August 22, with bidder registration closing on August 21, 2024

