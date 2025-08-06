Southerners admit to banning guests from using bathroom – but Yorkshire homeowners put them to shame

• 78% of Yorkshire residents are comfortable sharing their loo with guests, compared to just 63% in the South East and 64% of Londoners.

With summer bringing more opportunities to socialise, you may find yourself needing to pay a visit to the loo while at someone else’s house. But will they let you?

According to a study into the toilet habits of 2,000 Brits, conducted by leading bathroom brand, nuielux – if you’re in Yorkshire and the Humber, you won’t have to ‘hold it’ for long. In fact, only 6% of people in the region are uncomfortable letting guests use their bathroom, half the national average.

Around 16% of Londoners and 15% of homeowners in the South East admitted to banning guests using their bathroom.

However, 78% of Yorkshire residents have an ‘open door policy’ for any guests wanting to use their loo – enough to make anyone feel at home.

But while they aren’t fussy about sharing the throne, the people of Yorkshire and the Humber do lack bathroom pride. Only 34% of Yorkshire residents call their little room comfortable, and even fewer call it stylish or think it reflects their personal tastes (27%).

Despite their lukewarm feelings, 36% choose not to address their bathroom blues, shunning renovation plans as they believe the cost is too high.

“The bathroom should be a sanctuary of peace, calm, and cleanliness – somewhere we’re proud to show guests,” said Jon Walker, Head of Marketing at nuielux. “Our findings reveal a perception that the price of bathroom pride is simply too high for the average resident of Yorkshire and the Humber. At nuielux, we want to prove that everyone can have a bathroom that matches their personal style, feels comfortable and functional, and makes them feel excited to have their friends round.