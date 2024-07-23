Lee and Krysia Bainbridge are firmly in the second camp, which is why when they spotted a dated bungalow on a large plot in Otley for sale, their hearts did somersaults and they put in a bid to buy it with the intension of renovating and reconfiguring the single storey home.

First, though, they consulted Krysia’s uncle, an architect at DarntonB3 Architecture, who gave them his professional advice, which was that the bungalow was beyond help and the best course of action was to demolish the existing building and start again.

The planning authority agreed and while it was a much more expensive option, Lee and Krysia could see it made perfect sense.

Meadow Bank, Otley

“It took us a while to save up to do the work and then Covid hit and we thought about selling it but then the pandemic seemed to calm and we carried on with the original plan and we are so glad we did even though we lived in a caravan in the garden for eight months,” says Krysia, who adds: “My uncle has done lots of self-builds for himself so he was very helpful with advice and ideas.”

The couple finished the build in 2022 and moved in with their young children. “The views are amazing from the rear. You can see over to Leathley Hall and Arncliffe,” says Lee.

Two years on and true to form, they have itchy feet and are looking for another self-build or renovation.

“We moved a lot when I was a child as my parents loved renovating property and I think that’s where I get it from. It’s a family trait,” says Lee.

The kitchen

The property, on the market for £888,000 with Fine and Country estate agents, has an open plan living space with a large sitting area and a kitchen area with Lamona appliances, including a wine fridge and dual ovens. There’s also a separate sitting room plus a shower room and utility on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there is a house bathroom plus four bedrooms, one with an ensuite.

Outside, the North-East facing garden has beautiful views over countryside plus outdoor lighting and an outhouse. The house has a gated entrance for privacy and security.

The home, named Meadow Bank, is on the fringe of Otley. The much-loved town has excellent shopping facilities, including a Waitrose, Sainsburys and Asda supermarket.

An open plan area with great views

It is also blessed with great independent shops, good schools for all ages and recreational and sporting facilities, along with a central bus station.

Manning Stainton Fine and Country estate agents say: “Otley is ideally placed for daily commuting into Yorkshire's key commercial centres including Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate, York and the national motorway network, near to Wetherby making areas further afield more accessible by road.