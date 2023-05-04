South Western Railway has announced the nations 10 best castle hotels for a royal getaway this year - and Yorkshire-based Swinton Estate is on the list.

Research has been conducted by the railway company, selecting 10 of the best castle escapes in the country out of more than 4,000 castles. The results were taken from analysing TripAdvisor reviews and ratings and gathering costs per night data to find the best castle stays across the UK.

Since the beginning of mediaeval times, majestic castles have been built throughout British history, and South Western Railway has now found an impressive collection of these elaborate buildings. While many of these historical buildings are either in ruins or have been renovated over the years to preserve them, their legacies as castles continue to thrive.

Swinton Estate dates back to the late 1600s and is home to a picturesque castle on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. It consists of 20,000 acres of land, a range of self-catering country houses and cottages and the Swinton Bivouac, a glamping experience.

Swinton Park Hotel near Masham. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Head of marketing at South Western Railway, Calli Ward, said: “We’re so lucky to have such an abundance of beautiful castles steeped in history here in the UK, and even luckier that we can still experience them today.

“Castles are synonymous with British heritage, so what could be a more magical way to soak up the excitement of the King’s Coronation than staying in your very own fortress.”

Whether you are attending a special occasion such as a wedding or looking to unwind and reset, there are multiple choices for those who want to embark on an enchanting holiday. Each castle has been ranked on its TripAdvisor rating, total number of reviews, percentage of five-star reviews and value score to generate an overall score out of 100.

10 best castle hotels in the UK - including Swinton Estate, Ripon

1 - Pentillie Castle and Estate, Devon

TripAdvisor rating: 5

Value score: 5

No. TripAdvisor reviews: 467

Percentage of five-star reviews: 97

Score out of 100: 80.9

Starting price per night: £200

2 - Fonab Castle, Perthshire, Scotland

TripAdvisor rating: 4.5

Value score: 4.5

No. TripAdvisor reviews: 3,831

Percentage of five-star reviews: 77

Score out of 100: 80.4

Starting price per night: £245

3 - Faside Estate, Musselburgh

TripAdvisor rating: 5

Value score: 5

No. TripAdvisor reviews: 55

Percentage of five-star reviews: 98

Score out of 100: 80.2

Starting price per night: £170

4 - The Citadel, Shropshire

TripAdvisor rating: 5

Value score: 5

No. TripAdvisor reviews: 27

Percentage of five-star reviews: 96

Score out of 100: 79.3

Starting price per night: £180

5 - Roch Castle, South Wales

TripAdvisor rating: 5

Value score: 4.5

No. TripAdvisor reviews: 500

Percentage of five-star reviews: 96

Score out of 100: 78.9

Starting price per night: £160

6 - Swinton Estate, Ripon

TripAdvisor rating: 4.5

Value score: 4.5

No. TripAdvisor reviews: 3,140

Percentage of five-star reviews: 77

Score out of 100: 78

Starting price per night: £235

7 - Kilmartin Castle, Argyll, Scotland

TripAdvisor rating: 5

Value score: 5

No. TripAdvisor reviews: 47

Percentage of five-star reviews: 91

Score out of 100: 77.4

Starting price per night: £205

8 - Barcaldine Castle, Argyll, Scotland

TripAdvisor rating: 5

Value score: 4.5

No. TripAdvisor reviews: 474

Percentage of five-star reviews: 92

Score out of 100: 77.3

Starting price per night: £200

9 - Mold Tower, Flintshire, Wales

TripAdvisor rating: 5

Value score: 5

No. TripAdvisor reviews: 62

Percentage of five-star reviews: 90

Score out of 100: 77

Starting price per night: £80

10 - Hever Castle, Kent

TripAdvisor rating: 5

Value score: 4.5

No. TripAdvisor reviews: 965

Percentage of five-star reviews: 86

Score out of 100: 76.5