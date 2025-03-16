Tadatuft: The new rug making workshop set up by two friends in Leeds

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the lockdown, as the world took a pause, friends Kai Hu and Lujing (Lulu) Xie, discovered the art of tufting. "What started as a simple hobby to pass the time soon evolved into a deep passion,” explains Kai.

“Fresh out of the University of Leeds, we were captivated by the magic of transforming our 2D drawings into vibrant, tactile creations.

This newfound love led us to envision a space where people could come together to learn, create, and find comfort during uncertain times, much like we did.

Tadatuft a workshop for people to make their own tufted rugs. Pictured Kai Hu and Lujing Xie. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"This vision came to life in Leeds, a city that greatly influenced our creative philosophies and to which we feel a profound connection.”

And Tadatuft was born. But where does the name come from?

“As for our brand name, it carries a playful double meaning. It mimics the rhythmic sounds of the tufting machine—'Tadatadatada'—and culminates in the triumphant exclamation 'Tadaaah!' when a beautiful rug is completed and revealed.

"It’s a nod to the joy and excitement that tufting brings, both in the making and in the final reveal. Creativity wasn’t always at the forefront for me. It was tufting, in particular, that truly ignited my passion,” says 23-year-old Kai who studied Fashion Marketing at university, while Lulu, who is 27, attended business school.

"Our backgrounds might not seem inherently creative, but tufting opened a new avenue for us to channel our creative energies.

"We both originally came from China to study in Leeds, and over time, our affection for the city deepened.”

Inspired by their experiences and the vibrant community they found in Leeds, they decided to create something unique for the city that had given them much. And they wanted it to be more than just somewhere people could go to learn a new skill.

"We envisioned Tadatuft as a space where people could come to spend quality time, engaging in a memorable and enjoyable craft that we fell in love with during our university days, but also something that would be positive for mental well being.

“Now, Leeds is our home, and it's where we've laid the foundations for our creative journey with Tadatuft, blending our love for this city with our passion for crafting something tangible and beautiful.”

The tufting process begins with sketching the design or pattern you want onto the canvas. Once the design is laid out, you choose your yarn colours and thread them into the tufting machine using a threader.

"Think of tufting like painting, but instead of paint, we use yarn,” says Lulu. “The tufting gun punctures the canvas, inserting loops of yarn quickly and conveniently. Our machines automatically cut the yarn, allowing you to see your creation take shape in real-time.

“As the colours fill in, your fluffy artwork begins to come alive. Once the tufting is complete, we apply a layer of glue to ensure the yarn is securely attached to the canvas. After the glue sets, we attach a non-slip felt backing to give the rug a finished look and enhance its durability.

“The final step, and often the most satisfying, is shaving the rug. We use a special clipper to trim the yarn evenly, creating a smooth and professional finish. The entire process varies in length depending on the complexity of the design, but typically, you can create a simple rug in a single workshop session.”

Kai said the size of the rug you can create depends primarily on the size of the frame. "As long as the fabric is properly stretched on the frame, we can tuft on it. However, translating designs into rugs has its nuances. Highly detailed images or overly intricate patterns often don't translate well because tufting, much like painting, is more effective with broader strokes and simpler designs,” she says.

“We generally advise beginners to start with straightforward patterns such as florals, landscapes, or abstract art, which are not only beautiful but also more manageable.

"For those with more experience, like myself, tackling complex designs with multiple shades or intricate details like shadows and lettering becomes feasible. This approach allows tufters of all skill levels to create something truly unique and personal.”

Their workshops attract a ‘wonderfully diverse crowd’, though the majority are middle-class women, many of whom are millennials.

"However, our appeal spans across various age groups and demographics. We see young couples choosing our workshops as a unique date night option, mothers and their children looking for a creative day out, and individuals from the creative industries seeking a new artistic adventure.

"We also host people who enjoy spending a crafty afternoon with friends, as well as groups celebrating special occasions like hen-dos and birthdays. Essentially, our doors are open to anyone looking for a fun and creative experience.”

Did they expect it to be as popular?

“We did anticipate that tufting would catch on, considering its unique appeal.

"From personal experience, even those like me, who typically lack the patience for intricate crafts, find tufting exceptionally engaging. It’s a craft that offers immediate gratification and visible progress, which is satisfying and encouraging.

"Additionally, when we started, Leeds didn't have anything quite like our workshops, which added to the novelty and appeal.

"Moreover, there’s a growing trend towards choosing activities that promote mindfulness and well-being over traditional leisure activities like shopping and socialising in bars. This shift in consumer preferences certainly played a role in our expectations for the workshop's success.”

And the friends have big plans for the future of their business.

“Our future plans for Tadatuft are definitely brewing, though they are still under wraps for the moment.