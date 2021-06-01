When Hannah Hauxwell’s cottage in Cotherstone came up for sale two-and-a-half years ago it attracted a huge amount of interest and plenty of viewings, thanks to the legion of fans who treasure the memory of the world’s most famous Daleswoman, who was immortalised in YTV documentaries and in books. Hannah had lived in the cottage for almost 30 years after bidding an emotional farewell to Low Birk Hatt, the remote family farm in Baldersdale, which was part of Yorkshire’s old North Riding and now in County Durham.

Viewers were in tears at the heartbreaking moment when Hannah moved from her farm to the centrally heated cottage in 1988 but she spent some of her happiest years in Cotherstone, which is close to Barnard Castle. In need of renovation, the cottage came up for sale after her death, aged 91, in 2018. Some may call it fate that the buyer was headteacher and property enthusiast Mark Siswick, who grew up in the village and knew Hannah well.

His transformation of her much-loved home is stunning and there is no doubt that she would be thrilled at him renaming the property Hannah’s Cottage and placing a blue plaque on the building in her homour.. Mark, now a London-based headteacher who recently won an MBE for services to education, has also included pictures, a portrait and books of our world famous "Daughter of the Dales" as part of the decor. Hannah's Cottage, Cotherstone, can be found on AirBnB.

1. Blue plaque Mark Siswick had this blue plaque made and erected on Hannah's former home in her honour

2. Before the transformation The cottage before its sensitive renovation by Cotherstone born and bred Mark Siswick

3. Daughter of the Dales Hannah Hauxwell at her family farm, Low Birk Hatt, before she moved to her cottage in Cotherstone

4. New look kitchen Hannah would not recognise her old kitchen, which had an old electric organ where the dresser now stands. "The organ didn't work but it held sentimental value for Hannah," says Mark Siswick.