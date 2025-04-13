Take a look inside OKA's new store at Redbrick Mill and meet its Yorkshire-based CEO

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The idea behind opening at Redbrick – our first new store in eight years – is that we want to open more physical retail over the next couple of years," says OKA CEO Mark Saunders who lives near Harrogate.

“Redbrick has got a fantastic pull up in the north and with the 40 other brands they have there it is an absolute mecca for homes and interiors enthusiasts. The store there is quite unlike anything else we’ve got – we’ve put loads of new ideas into it in terms of look and feel. It’s got what you would expect to find in an OKA store – Designed By OKA and Tailored by OKA – and bunches of faux flowers, but also some extra little features that you won’t find anywhere else."

The ground floor OKA store is a 2,800 square foot space, where visitors can gather inspiration and immerse in the OKA world of colour, pattern

The new OKA store in Redbrick Mill, Batley

and craftsmanship. OKA, a phonetic take on ochre, a colour that nods to the East, yet feels innately British, started small, with three women bringing unique designs from the Far East to shoppers in the West.

Lady Annabel Astor, a serial entrepreneur on a mission to find special items to decorate her holiday home with, invited two friends along: her sister-in-law Sue Jones, whose decorating pedigree included stints at Jasper Conran and Colefax and Fowler, and Lucinda Waterhouse, a skilled horticulturist whose company made exquisite faux flowers. While Annabel and Lucinda have retired from the company, Sue is still creative director and cut the ribbon to mark the opening of OKA Redbrick Mill .

"It started out with those three ladies, just 43 products and a bit of a dream in 1999. They were trying to produce this timeless range of products that can fit in with people homes. You don’t have to have an entire house full of OKA . They were also very influenced by all the travelling they had done.” They used to trek around some fairly interesting places at the turn of the century in India sourcing ethical manufacturers for their products.

"A lot of those relationships are still going now,” says Saunders. “When I go and visit those factories they still talk very fondly of those ladies.”

The OKA store at Redbrick Milli is the first physical store to oppn in the UK for eight years

Initially OKA was entirely mail order, going on line in 2001 and then in 2010 opened its flagship store on Chelsea’s Fulham Road, showcasing their entire collection.

Although others have followed in their footsteps, Saunders believes OKA still holds a pretty unique place in the market.

"It really drove it home to me at the opening of Redbrick, when you look around what everyone else is doing – there is nobody that looks like us. And that was the consistent theme when talking to customers at the opening.”

Saunders revealed that the Redbrick OKA is the first of hopefully a number of openings which will nearly double the number of OKA physical stores to more than 20 in the next two years, although he added ultimately he can see around 40 across the UK. It marks a departure from the company’s previous strategy of opening stores in American.

OKA at Redbrick Mill

"We decided last year to bring that to a halt and reconcentrate on the UK and this is the start of the rollout plan,” says Saunders who joined OKA as CEO in February last year after being CEO and then Chairman of Mamas and Papas in Huddersfield, Habitat and Cath Kidston to name but few.

“It will form the blueprint for the stores we are hoping to open over the next two years.”

It is a vote of confidence in the High Street as he says that he can’t envisage OKA ever being in out of town retail parks.

“We know through talking to our customers how important physical retail is and its the firs place people come into contact with the brand – its really important. People come into see us and talk to us about the products they will then absorb that go home and press the buy button that evening. We find we are pretty omnichannel, with the different channels working in harmony.”

Redbrick Mill Batley where the new OKA store has just opened

When it comes to what customers are buying Saunders says it has stayed pretty constant although people are increasingly interested in natural fabrics and products.

"They are also very interested in the heritage and where products come from and how they are being made and sources ethically. We’ve been working with our suppliers in India for more than 20 years. I was out there in September and visited the factories and see the manufacturing going on and talk to them about the part they play in the communities where they are and how important they are – its absolutely fascinating.”

Over the years OKA has expanded its offering with its own interior design service, an in-house design team that visits people in their own homes. They also have a trade service that works with interiors designers – an area Saunders believes will expand.

"When you go to America it is absolutely normal to employ an interior designer if you are doing anything with your home to a far greater extent than it is here in the UK but that trend is increasing over here and it will continue to increase. That relationship we have with interior designers is very important.”