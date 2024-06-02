Take a look inside top author's stunning Yorkshire home in the Yorkshire village that has inspired her novels

It is not hard to see where Julie Houston gets the inspiration for her novels set in the fictitious village of Westonbury. Her beautiful beamed office has a full length window over looking the Woodsome Valley near Almondbury – clearly the inspiration for her fictional setting.

Julie and her husband Nigel have lived in the grade 2 listed property that was once four farm cottages for more than 30 years, and the love and memories of bringing up their two children there seem to ooze from the walls.

“Nigel bought the house at auction after the builder who was developing it went bust,” explains Julie. “People couldn’t believe it as it was a in a real state – my mother even brought round brochures from estate agents in an attempt to make us change our minds.”But Nigel, who describes himself as something of an ‘amateur property developer’ knew what he was doing, and could see the potential in the house. And with the help of a local builder and Nigel project managing, they spent a year transforming it into the stunning home it is today.

Author Julie Houston's grade 2 listed home near Huddersfield

"The original developers had gone about things all wrong and in the wrong order,” says Nigel. “And so we started by setting it right.”

The first major thing they did was add a conservatory to make the best of the garden and stunning views.

This leads into the first of two sitting rooms with open fires and beams.

"This is my room,” says Julie. “Nigel and I often want to watch different things on the television and this room has a door out to the patio and the garden.” The second sitting room is in the oldest part of the house and while Julie says, due to the thickness and age of the walls, it can be chilly it still feels warm and homely with thick embroidered curtains which are a feature throughout the house.

Julie Houston's office is full of books in bespoke book casesPicture Bruce Rollinson

The oldest part of the farmhouse dates to the 1700s with additions dating to the 180os and then more recently (about 20 years ago) the Houston’s joined the newer single storey stable block to the house, originally for their two children now grown up, but now forming Julie’s writing room with floor to ceiling books – many of hers translated into a plethora of different languages, in bespoke bookcases made by a local joiner and baby grand piano.

“My daughter is the pianist,” she says. “I did have lessons at one point but not really for me." On top of the piano is a framed award for her novel Sing Me A Secret which won the Romantic Novelist Association’s (RNA) Popular Romantic Fiction Award in 2021.

"I’m very proud of that,” she says. “The only slightly disappointing thing was that it was during Covid restrictions and the ceremony was on Zoom and the actor Larry Lamb was giving the award – I’ve always rather liked Larry Lamb and so I was a little disappointed. But I am still very proud of the achievement as I am a big supporter of the RNA.

With a degree in Education and English Literature, Julie initially forged a career as a junior school teacher.

The homely kitchen at Julie Houston's homePicture Bruce Rollinson

Julie, who has worked as a magistrate for more than 20 years, used to teach in the Huddersfield state school system, but for the last 15 years has taught at the QEGS Foundation in Wakefield doing supply work and part time contracts, mainly at Wakefield Girls' juniors.

Originally, Julie and her agent Anne Williams - who comes from Shipley - from the Kate Horden Literary Agency based in London and Bristol, decided she should publish on Amazon.

It proved successful as the profile she achieved led to a deal with fiction publisher Aria, an imprint Head of Zeus and then Bloomsbury. She is now with Bold Wood Books.

Her first three novels – Goodness, Grace and Me; The One Saving Grace; and Looking for Lucy – were all number one bestsellers in the Amazon Humour section, both in the UK and Australia, while Looking for Lucy achieved the overall number one bestseller in the Australian charts. Her seventh novel, A Village Affair, was the seventh most downloaded ebook of the year on all ebook platforms after its release in November 2018, selling more than 300,000 copies in ebook and paperback combined.

Julie Houston's home sits in three acres with stunning views

She started writing later in life, having spent most of it teaching, but in 13 years since beginning writing in her late 40s has written as many books.

Her 14th, A Class Act, is due out in July and they are inspired not only by the surroundings of where she lives but by the people she meets.

I remark on the luxurious full length curtains which she tells me got brand new on a ebay for around £200 but then spent a lot more than that having them made to fit although she adds there was enough to do the windows in hallway as well.

"I do love curtains,” she says. “Nigel is keen to have some blinds but I love thick curtains especially in an old house like this.” The house also has a lot of antique furniture, most inherited from relatives.

Nigel also has an office downstairs as he now works at home as well.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, most with stunning roof beams and views of the garden (they have thee acres in total where their beloved Cockapoo Lincoln gambles happily) and the valley beyond.

One of the bedrooms with stunning views over the valley in West Yorkshire

They have a muted colour palette on the walls and carpets which accentuate the floral bed covers, cushions and curtains all in keeping with the age and country cottage feel of the house. She says she is about to redecorate her son Ben’s room – both children now live and work in London.

Back in the kitchen, which they have redone since they moved in although Julie would like to updateit again, there is a central island and kitchen table. The homely kitchen, over looks the banks front garden with summer house and fields beyond.